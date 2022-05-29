IPL 2022 Final: Will Jos Buttler Break Virat Kohli's Record of Most Runs in a Single IPL Season?

When Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans in the big IPL final, all eyes will surely be on Jos Buttler as he stands on the verge of breaking Virat Kohli’s record. The England batter has been in tremendous form this season slamming 824 runs in 16 matches at an astounding average of 59 which were scored at a strike rate of 151. It also included four centuries.

What record can Buttler break?

- Jos Buttler has 824 runs to his name which is fairly close to Virat Kohli’s tally of 973 runs-highest ever by an individual in IPL. To make it happen, he would need 149 runs. If not, then he can always overtake Kohli in terms of most number of centuries in IPL. Kohli scored 4 centuries in 2016 edition and the England batter equaled it in the second qualifier which interestingly came against Kohli and RCB.

Can this record be broken?

-Well, it is not unrealisitic. If RR bats first, Jos Buttler can put on a masterclass, where he would at least need 149 runs to breach Kohli’s tally. Although it must be mentioned that the highest individual score this season has been 140* made by LSG’s Quinton de Kock against KKR. It seems tough to be frank, as the pitch has seen grip and turn in last game. If no team scores 200 plus, 149 by an individual doesn’t look feasible. Buttler also holds the highest individual score at this very venue which means he is well aware of playing conditions and dimensions.

What has been Buttler’s form so far?

-Well, very good. As mentioned above, he has already accounted for 824 runs which was more than a hundred runs to his nearest rival KL Rahul of Lucknow Supergiants. He started off against Mumbai Indians with a century and never really looked back. His next century was against KKR, which was followed by centuries against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the second qualifier. Furthermore, he will also have Chris Gayle’s record in sight who has the most number of IPL centuries (6). Buttler scored four this season, and he had scored one against SRH last year which means he is just one ton away from Universe Boss.

How much do RR rely on Buttler?

-A Lot. Buttler not only gives RR good starts upfront, he also plays a key role in motivating youngsters like Riyan Parag in the field. He can be an excellent fielder as well. Needless to mention that all his centuries has come in winning cause for RR which tells that he remains a crucial cog in RR wheel.

