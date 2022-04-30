IPL 2022: Fire Coach, Fire Management, Sell Franchise: Punjab Kings Fans Go Berserk On Twitter

Punjab Kings’ batting offered another poor show as Mayank Agarwal’s men failed to chase a target of 154 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Friday. Lucknow eventually managed to win the match by 20 runs.

Punjab’s pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets in the match to restrict Lucknow to 153/8 in 20 overs. Lucknow wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) turned out to be the highest scorer for his side.

In reply, Punjab got a steady start but soon things started to change. They lost their first three wickets scoring 88 runs. Skipper Mayank Agarwal (25 off 17 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (32 off 28 balls) tried salvaging a win for their side but a batting order collapse changed the scenario dramatically.

After the dismissal of Liam Livingstone (18 off 16 balls), Punjab lost four more wickets adding just 45 runs. Eventually, Punjab managed to register 133 runs in 20 overs.

Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan scalped three wickets and emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the match. KL Rahul’s men are presently at third position in the IPL standings with 12 points from nine matches.

After the match, fans on Twitter lambasted Punjab Kings for their horrible batting show.

But batting collapse has not been a new problem for Punjab Kings. Earlier, On April 20, against Delhi Capitals, Mayank Agarwal’s men were bundled out for a paltry total of 115. In reply, the Rishabh Pant-led side comfortably reached the target with 57 balls remaining.

Punjab with eight points from nine matches, currently find themselves at the seventh spot on the IPL points table. They had kicked off the IPL 2022 campaign on a winning note after registering a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in their first match of the season.

But inconsistency has been a major issue for the Punjab franchise this season. Till now they have not even managed to win two matches in a row.

In their next match, Punjab will take on league leaders Gujarat Titans on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

