IPL 2022: Five England Players Who Could Rake in Money at the Mega Auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction is less than a month away now, this time around total of 1,214 players — 896 Indian and 318> overseas players — have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 Player Auction. Now, of the 318 overseas players who have registered for this year’s Indian Premier League mega auction, 30 of them are from England.

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are two top players who were retained by Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively. At the mega auction, a few more players would be hoping to join these two players and be a part of one of T20’s best tournaments.

However, the list 30 exclude a few of top English players like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran. While Jofra and Sam will be out because they are nursing injuries, bio-bubble fatigue is one of the key reasons why Ben Stokes opted out of the tournament. Among these 30, there are a few names who are proven match winners and could go for big money when the ball sets rolling on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru:

Jonny Bairstow

He needs no introduction. Many were surprised when he was not retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the mega auction. He has a stellar IPL record,and formed a destructive partnership David Warner. Bairstow played his first IPL match in 2019 and has gone on to score 1,038 runs in 28 innings at an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19. He is a good player of spin as well and a reliable pair of gloves behind the stumps.

Eoin Morgan

The ODI World Cup captain did not have a good outing personally in the last edition of the IPL but he guided his former team Kolkata Knight Riders in the final where they lost to CSK. What works for him is that he will definitely be available for the entire competition, having not played first-class cricket since 2019. A power hitter down the order, a type of batter many team would want to have in their ranks.

Mark Wood

He is England’s one of premier pacers right now, who can consistently hit speeds of over 90mph, Wood could find himself in demand in the auction given the success speedsters like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have had in recent tournaments. Wood’s displays in the Ashes will have impressed potential employers and he is hopeful that a stint in the IPL will benefit him ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

Liam Livingstone

England’s breakout star last year, Livingstone is an explosive hitter capable of batting anywhere in the top order and a more-than-useful spinner. In the recent T20 World Cup, Livingstone showcased his all-round prowess as he scored at a strike-rate of 158.62, the highest of England’s frontline batters, and picked up six wickets at an average of 14.33. However, his previous stint in the league was not remarkable.

Tymal Mills

He’s a known face in the IPL circle. There was an all-out war for him three years back but the pacer has struggled with injuries and have played only five times. He has an excellent slower ball and the left-arm angle could make him a hot commodity at this year’s auction. He is also has an impressive record at the death, with his tactic of bowling into the pitch as opposed to trying to nail yorkers.

