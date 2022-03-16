Kolkata Knight Riders have last won the title in 2014; since then, they have perfectly played the role of perennial chokers of IPL, coming very close, only to falter in the business end. Despite having a solid core, this is not the best side on paper. The presence of international stars who are on the wrong side of their thirties to the absence of young Indian talent in the middle order, these are some of the things which might peg them back. But it’s not all doom and gloom. We take a look at five players to watch out for.

Shreyas Iyer: With Shreyas Iyer walking into the side in form of his life, all eyes will surely be on him. He will be under pressure to produce results, especially looking at what happened with Eoin Morgan. Iyer knows he just can’t simply keep leading KKR to wins, even Eoin Morgan did that. It was the inability to score runs that proved to be the World Cup-winning skipper’s downfall. With some poor team selection in the auctions, he will also have to maximise the available resources. Furthermore, he would go into the middle to prove his worth as one of the better T20I captains if not the best, especially the way he was sidelined from DC in favor of Rishabh Pant.

Varun Chakravarthy: Chakravarthy had two good IPLs in the lead up to this one. In 2021, he picked up 18 wickets with an average of 24. Two years ago, he was even better, picking up 17 wickets with an impressive economy of just above 6. But as he transitioned into international cricket, he was found out. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021, he went wicketless. The upcoming edition is a great opportunity to show that he belongs here. Indian pitches are heaven for finger spinners and he is yet to play more than one match on Indian soil. Great opportunity to conquer a new frontier.

Andre Russell: 2019 was the breakaway year for the West Indian where he accounted for 510 runs in just 14 games with an astounding average of 57. But his form has dipped in last two years, be it Covid induced bio bubbles or whatever it may be. With run tally of 183 and 117, he has let the team down. Despite this, the KKR management has retained him. Now, is the time to fire with the bat. Being an all-rounder, he plays the crucial role of being the finisher and the first change seamer. A lot will be riding on him because when he gets going, he just bats oppositions out in a jiffy.

Venkatesh Iyer: Story of IPL 2021! The 26-year-old was a virtual nobody and was warming the bench when IPL resumed in April. But then came the break due to Covid-19. Probably, during this gap, his stars took a turn for the best. Suddenly, he was in the side and opening the batting. And boy didn’t he deliver? With 370 runs in ten games, he not only breathed in the air of turnaround in KKR camp, but also pushed his national case as he made his T20I debut a month later against New Zealand. His subsequent ODI debut also followed where he failed quite miserably. IPL 2022 will be a fresh opportunity to build his case for being a perfect back-up to Hardik Pandya in ODI cricket as well.

Pat Cummins: Cummins was released last year, but KKR wasted no time and went after the Australia Test captain when the auctions happened recently. With a splurge of Rs 7.25 Cr, the management is very clear where they stand with the 28-year-old. In all probability, he will lead the pace attack and if he repeats his performances in the past, then the oppositions might find it very difficult to get going. In 25 matches for KKR, Cummins has taken 23 wickets at an average of 34 and an economy rate of 8.32. Apart from his batting ability, being a Test captain also adds to his repertoire; can be a great addition to the think tank.

