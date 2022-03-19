IPL 2022: Five Sunrisers Hyderabad Players To Watch Out For: Kane, Pooran & Umran

Sunrisers Hyderabad will once again dream of acing the biggest franchise cricket tournament that they won in 2016. Yes, the IPL has moved on since then and teams like Chennai Superkings, Mumbai Indians, and recently Delhi Capitals have shown how you build a team in the long run and also achieve success in the shortest format of the game in the process. SRH have goofed up big time and it showed in their team selections. Yet, they did manage to acquire some better players, if not the best in business, who can take this team forward. We take a look at the five players to watch out for.

Nicholas Pooran: Known as the heavy-hitter in West Indian ranks, Pooran can give the ball a whack. With inexperience prevailing in the squad, he will have to take responsibility in the middle. Although he could be a finisher, he might be promoted as up as number four where he could anchor the innings before going big. He was roped in by SRH for a whopping 10.75 crores, fans will be hoping he delivers. In 2021, he had a disastrous season with Punjab Kings where he accounted for 85 runs in 12 matches with a lowly average of 7!

Kane Williamson: Skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad will have his task cut out. He has a team that looks like a solid bowling unit. But what about the batting? Well, doesn’t look good. They don’t have big names. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg are yet to prove themselves in IPL. In such a scenario Kane will not only have to open, but he will also have to stay long enough to play an anchor role. An added pressure!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The main frontline seamer of Sunrisers Hyderabad Bhuvneshwar Kumar has seen a tough time in recent times. After his injury in the IPL, he had struggled to put his best foot forward. Even after the South Africa tour things were looking really bleak. Now is the time to get into his own. He will also have mentoring opportunities for youngsters which is the thing to look forward to. Meanwhile, he will be the goto bowler as he was rebought for 4.2 crores.

Umran Malik: Malik impressed the owners of ERH in the last few games that he played in IPL 2021. He was ultimately retained ahead of IPL 2022 and heading into a new season, he is the team’s biggest hope. The cricket world saw his potential last season in the IPL and the franchise would ideally expect bigger things from him in IPL 2022. Watch out for his pace, which made many batsmen uncomfortable in UAE last year.

Aiden Markram: How would you define Aiden Markram? A classic batter who doesn’t hit many aerial shots? Wrong. Markram might not come across as the most explosive, but he has aced the art of T20 run making. He would pick up the gaps and then add the impetus with effortless hitting. His strike rate, which is close to 150, is proof of it. He brings stability at number four, just in case you’d lose your openers early. 2021 saw him at his brightest with a run tally of 570 runs in just 16 innings. From the ‘upcoming Proteas Test star’ to finding a place in the ICC T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament, it has been a hush-hush journey that needs a shout out.

