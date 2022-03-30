IPL 2022: Former RCB Star Yuzvendra Chahal Terms Wanindu Hasaranga 'Champion', Tweet Goes Viral

Yuzvendra Chahal praised Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga after the Sri Lankan spinner’s magical spell triggered a batting collapse with Kolkata Knight Riders being bowled out for a below-par total on Wednesday night in an IPL 2022 clash in Mumbai. Hasaranga bowled his full quota of four overs and finished with four wickets while conceding just 20 runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Chahal, a former RCB star who wasn’t retained by the franchise despite an impressive record for them, wrote on Twitter, “Wanindu Hasaranga champion" and his post quickly went viral.

Advertisement

Hasaranga, who made his IPL debut last year for RCB was purchased by the franchise for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL mega auction last month in Bengaluru and he justified the price-tag with a potentially match-winning spell against a team high-on-confidence after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings last week in their season opener.

Follow: RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 6 Latest Updates

KKR were bowled out for 128 in 18.5 overs with RCB putting up a vastly improved performance with the ball after losing to Punjab Kings in their first match of the season despite posting a total in excess of 200 runs.

RCB have a new captain in South Africa star Faf du Plessis, succeeding Virat Kohli who stepped down after the end of IPL 2021 season.

Chahal had earlier revealed how he was informed in advance by RCB that he won’t be retained but instead the franchise will bid on him at the auction.

“The reality is that Mike Hesson called me and said ‘Listen Yuzi, there are three retentions.’ They didn’t ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions and I was told that - ‘we will go for you in the auction’," Chahal told The Times of India.

Advertisement

As it turned out, it was Rajasthan Royals who placed a successful bid for the legspinner.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here