IPL 2022: Franchises Need to Look Beyond MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli, Suggests Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar suggested that the franchises now have to start looking beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Akhtar, who is very vocal about his opinions, admitted that there is an emotional connection with two of the biggest stars in the cricketing world but he feels that teams need to explore their options.

Dhoni, who is 40-year-old, took over the captaincy charge of CSK from Ravindra Jadeja last month after the latter decided to step down to focus on his own game. While Kohli is going through a lean patch in IPL this season as he has registered three ducks this season with just one half-century in 12 matches.

However, Akhtar feels that Dhoni might play one more season of IPL for Chennai and then will hang his boots.

“He is MS Dhoni. Can’t really predict what he does. He can do any odd stuff. He is known for doing that. He’s a great guy. We all love him and respect him. Personally, though, I reckon he will play another season before he calls it a day. Or again, he might be part of the management," Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

“Franchises need to stay looking beyond players like Dhoni and Kohli. Of course, there is the star factor and emotional bonding with the two big names. But this is a cruel world. Teams need to look ahead and explore options."

Akhtar further talked about Chennai Super Kings’ struggles this season as he highlighted that the four-time IPL winning franchise has too many cooks in the kitchen this time which affected their performance.

“Since the IPL started, Chennai have rarely been knocked out early. They make an impression almost every season. But there are too many cooks in the kitchen for CSK this time. They need time to regroup. It’s too late this season. They have to come back next year with some clear thinking and a clear mind. You win matches off the field, in the dressing room. On the field, you only put up performances," he added. Chennai are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table with just three wins in 10 matches and have very slim chances of making it to the playoffs.

