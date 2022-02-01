IPL 2022: Franchises Unsure of Australia and England Players Availability Due to International Matches

The BCCI, on Tuesday, revealed the final list of the players that will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction later this month. Initially, 1214 players had registered for the auction, which has been reduced to 590 by the board. Among those 590 cricketers, Australia, with 47, have the highest number of representation while West Indies and South Africa, with 34 and 33 respectively, are the next two. England is on the fourth spot with 24 cricketers putting their name to take part in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league.

However, the availability of Australian and English cricketers is a big question ahead of the auction. At the moment, the 2022 edition of the league is set to commence on March 27 and is expected to go on until May end.

Advertisement

During that time, Australia have their white-ball tour of Pakistan. The series is scheduled to commence on March 29 and end on April 5, meaning that the players picked for that series are almost certain to miss the first few matches of the tournament.

As far as England is concerned, many of their stars have decided to stay away from the T20 league, citing it is the reason behind their decline in the Test team’s performance. At the same time, the ones who have registered may get called back for the three-match home series against New Zealand. The first Test is set to begin on June 2, and for some red-ball preparation, England players might have to reach home in time to feature in at least one round of the County Championship by May 19.

According to Cricbuzz, one of the franchise officials has confirmed that the BCCI has yet to completely clarify the availability of England and Australia’s players in this aspect. “In an ideal scenario, we would have preferred to know the availability with the auction list. It helps in planning but there were occasions we were given this crucial the night before the auction."

Advertisement

“The IPL 2022 Player Auction Rules and the availability details of Overseas players along with the update on the players who have been reported or banned for suspect bowling action will be sent in due course," the BCCI has informed the franchises according to the publication.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here