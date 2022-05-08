IPL 2022: Fresh Covid Case in Delhi Capitals; Net Bowler Tests Positive-Report

One of Delhi Capitals net bowler has tested positive of Covid-19 ahead of their IPL encounter against Chennai Superkings, according to The Indian Express. The paper also reported that the franchise has isolated the individual along with a player who was sharing the room with him. According to BCCI’s Covid protocols, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing; they will be isolated until the reports come out negative. This is another blow to Rishabh Pant-led side which face CSK in a crucial encounter. They are exactly at the mid-table position in league standings with ten points to their name. They have won five and lost five. A win against CSK can change their fortunes.

Last month, DC foreign players – Tim Seifert and Mitchell Marsh – and four of their support staff members had tested positive. DC is the only team which has witnessed Covid-19 cases in their camp which also resulted in a change of schedule and venue. Back then DC had cancelled their scheduled trip to Pune for their match against Punjab Kings. Following which the match was shifted to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This was done to contain the possible spread of the virus. “The change of venue has been triggered due to (then) five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent," BCCI said in a statement earlier.

Last year several players across the franchise had tested positive after breach in bio-bubble. The tournament was cancelled and shifted to UAE where it was played from September 19 onwards.

