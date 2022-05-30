IPL 2022: From Jos Buttler to Hardik Pandya - Top 10 Run-getters of The Season

The level of cricket in IPL scales up with every passing season and the 2022 edition of the tournament was no exception. For over two months, fans witnessed some high-class batting performances that shattered and created several records. As IPL 2022 comes to an end with Gujarat Titans lifting the trophy by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the finals on Sunday, we take a recap and list the highest run-getters of the season.

Jos Buttler

Here’s presenting Orange Cap holder for IPL 2022- Joss Buttler. The Rajasthan Royals opener became the highest run-getter of IPL 2022 scoring 863 runs at an average of 57.53 in his 17 innings. The English man equalled Virat Kohli’s feat of most centuries in any IPL season with four tones to his credit. Buttler is now second to only Virat’s 973 in the list of most runs in any season

KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper KL Rahul finished second in the list of Orange Cap titles with 616 runs at an average of 51.33 from his 15 innings. Rahul scored two centuries in the season

Quinton de Kock

KL Rahul’s opening partner Quinton De Kock is third on the list of highest run-getter in IPL 2022. De Kock amassed a total of 508 runs in his 15 innings with a best of 140 not out.

Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya excelled in every department of the game in IPL 2022. Leading his team to a title victory in the debut season, Pandya scored a total of 487 runs at an average of 44.27.

Shubman Gill

Gujrat Titans’ opener Shubman Gill finished the IPL season with 483 runs at an average of 34.50 in his 16 innings.

David Miller

Another Gujarat Titans player in the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2022 is David Miller. the South African southpaw scored 481 runs at a strike rate of 142.72 in 16 innings.

Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Faf du Plessis finished IPL 2022 with 468 runs at an average of 31.20 and three half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings’ opener Shikhar Dhawan scored three centuries while scoring 460 runs at an average of 38.33 in his 14 innings

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson scored 458 at a strike of 146.79 in 17 innings of IPL 2022

Deepak Hooda

Lucknow Super Giants’ Deepak Hooda with 451 runs from his 14 innings is number 10 in the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2022.

