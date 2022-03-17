IPL 2022: From Mayank Agarwal to Kagiso Rabada - Five Players to Watch Out From Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2022 in the quest to get their hands on the maiden trophy which has been eluded from them since the inception of the tournament. The franchise did some smart business in the 2022 Auction to get some T20 specialists in their squad with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan. Mayank Agarwal will lead the Punjab franchise for the first time as a permanent captain and it will be an uphill task for the opening batter to live up to the expectations. While on paper, Punjab look a solid T20 side which covered almost all bases in the recruitment process.

Here are the five Punjab Kings players to watch out for in IPL 2022:

Mayank Agarwal

Punjab showed a lot of faith in Mayank by retaining him ahead of the auction and followed it by naming him the captain over veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. After joining the franchise in 2018, Mayank has been an integral part of Punjab’s set-up and has produced several match-winning performances. He has scored 1,317 runs for Punjab so far but this season he has a big responsibility of captaincy on his shoulders. The Karnataka batter’s first challenge is to create a positive environment in the camp as most of the players will play for the first time for Punjab. The prolific batter is expected to open the innings alongside Dhawan which looks a very suited pair for the T20 format.

Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab splashed big money for the veteran Indian opener to get him in their squad. The franchise didn’t care about Dhawan being a 36-year-old and signed him for a whopping INR 8.25 crore. Looking at his record in the past few seasons, the price which Punjab paid for him is steal-worthy. Dhawan has managed to score 450-plus runs in every season of IPL since 2016. The southpaw was the backbone of the Delhi Capitals’ rejuvenation process in the past couple of seasons and Punjab demanded the same from him and wants him to emulate his success from his old franchise to the new home.

Jonny Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad might be scratching their head after releasing Bairstow ahead of the auction. They tried to sign their Englishman back in the auction but Punjab got the better of them with a higher bid of 6.75 crores which is definitely a steal in itself looking at his record in IPL. He has smashed 1038 runs in 28 matches at a sublime average of 41.52 with a staggering average of 142.19. In T20 cricket, a wicketkeeper-batter is considered as no less of an all-rounder and having Bairstow is liberty for any side. It will be interesting to see where will he bat at PBKS with Mayank and Dhawan as other opening contenders.

Liam Livingstone

It seemed like Punjab entered the auction to sign Livingston at any cost as they sign him for a whopping INR 11.5 crore. The English all-rounder didn’t create any impact in his first two seasons in IPL as he scored just 113 runs in 9 matches for Rajasthan Royals. Punjab displayed immense belief in Livingstone and went big for him in the auction and now he will be under a lot of pressure to perform with a big price tag. In the past couple of years, Livingstone has made a big name for himself by performing well in other franchise leagues and it’s time for him to make his presence felt in the biggest cricket league in the world.

Kagiso Rabada

After spending four glorious years at Delhi Capitals, Rabada joined Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 crore. The premier Proteas pacer has been one of the leading wicket-takers in IPL since his debut as he has 76 scalps under his kitty in 50 matches at an average of 20.52. All eyes will be on Rabada in the Punjab camp to deliver with the ball as he will lead their bowling attack with some young lads by his side. Rabada, who himself is 26-year-old, will lead the pack which comprises Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Nathan Ellis and Rishi Dhawan. The Proteas pacer will have the responsibility to get the job done in crucial situations with the ball as Mayank is going to rely heavily on him in his first season of captaincy.

