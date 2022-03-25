IPL 2022: From Rahul Tripathi to Dewald Brevis, Top Uncapped Players to Watch Out For

IPL, where talent meets opportunity. A host of uncapped players from India and overseas will look to make a name for themselves when they turn out for the various franchises taking part in the Indian Premier League’s 15th season.

Here’s a look at the top prospects who could shine this season

Rahul Tripathi (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Tripathi continues to be impressive since bursting onto the scene for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. A top-order batter, Tripathi can anchor an innings and provide the push when need be. In 62 IPL matches so far, Tripathi has scored 1385 runs at a strike-rate of 136.32. Last season, he was Kolkata Knight Riders’ second highest run-getter of the season having made 397 runs from 16 innings. He can open the innings or take the all-important no 3 spot. In fact, he can bat anywhere in the top-six but is more effective when he has time at hand. SRH will be hoping for big contributions from him.

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Parag had a forgettable season for RR last year. However, the franchise has kept their faith in the youngster by buying him again at the mega auction. Parag has tasted success at a young age. At 16, he was part of India’s U-19 squad that won the 2018 world cup. At 15, he struck three fifties during a red-ball series between the junior Indian and England teams. Clearly, RR have invested in him with an eye on the future. In 30 IPL matches, he has 339 runs and three wickets. In his defense, Parag has mostly batted lower down the order so his job involves bringing out the big hits almost instantly when he walks out to the middle. With time and experience, he will only get better.

Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings)

Shahrukh continues to polish his reputation of a top-class finisher having struck a last-ball six in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year to lead Tamil Nadu to a famous title win. Even in IPL, he has shown glimpses of his power-game. And PBKS will be expecting him to do just that. The 26-year-old made his IPL debut last season and in 10 innings, scored 1543 runs at a strike-rate of 134.21. How highly he’s rated by PBKS can be gauged from the fact that they splurged a whopping Rs 9 crore to ensure they secured his signature at the mega auction.

Shivam Mavi (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Mavi came to limelight thanks to the 2018 U-19 World Cup where he troubled batters with his pace. Soon an IPL deal with KKR followed but a spate of injuries hampered his progress. He worked on his fitness and bowling action and will hope to repay the faith the franchise has shown in him over these years. Mavi was bought by KKR at the mega auction for a cool Rs 7.25 crore considering he’s a fast bowler who can bat a bit lower down the order too. In 26 IPL matches, he has 26 wickets at an average of 28.6.

Anuj Rawat (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter spent two seasons with Rajasthan Royals but didn’t get enough chances to show his capabilities. RR already have two top-class options in captain Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler for the role and hence he got to play just two matches for them. However, Rawat is made for the long haul and he has proved that with a solid start to his domestic career, having scored 954 runs in 22 first-class matches, 573 runs in 20 List A games and 501 runs in 27 T20s. It was the promise that the youngster has shown that prompted Royal Challengers Bangalore to splurge over three crores on him at the auction and he will be eager to realise his dream of playing alongside superstar Virat Kohli.

Shahbaz Ahmed (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The Bengal allrounder has been performing well in domestic circuit with eye-catching show with the ball and the bat. In the Ranji Trophy this season, he picked up two player-of-the-match awards in successive games. Additionally, he is a livewire in the field too. However, the 27-year-old is still to dazzle in IPL having taken nine wickets in 13 matches and scored 60 runs in eight innings (mostly because he bats lower down the order). However, RCB have confident in his abilities and thus bought the lefty for Rs 2.4 crore at the mega auction.

Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The right-arm pacer has had a stunning advancement to his career. From being a last-minute replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad to bowling in India nets, Malik has made quite an impression. He got a chance during the latter stage of IPL 2021 and he dazzled everyone with his raw pace which often troubled seasoned batters. And then having played just three IPL matches in his career, SRH retained him while releasing established players. In his brief stint last season, Malik broke the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian in IPL history - as he was clocked at 152.9 kph.

Abdul Samad (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Samad comes with a reputation of being a big hitter but is yet to play that defining knock. He though has often shown brief glimpses of what he can do having tonked mammoth sixes. In 23 IPL matches, he has scored 222 runs at a strike-rate of 146.05 and was one of SRH’s four retained players. Overall, he has scored 729 runs in 44 T20s including three half-centuries. The 20-year-old, as said by head coach Tom Moody, is part of their long-term plans.

Harpreet Brar (Punjab Kings)

The left-arm spinner bowled himself into the limelight when he ensnared Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in one match during IPL 2021. He though only played in seven matches and took five matches. However, he was economical and could play a vital role for Punjab Kings this season, teaming up with legspinner Rahul Chahar. Overall, he has played 31 T20s and taken 30 wickets in them at 22.40 and an economy of 6.44.

Dewald Brevis (Mumbai Indians)

Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’, Brevis was purchased by MI at the mega auction. Not only does the South African has an uncanny resemblance with countryman AB de Villiers in the way they play their shots, he has the talent to go hammer and tongs at will too. He was given player of the tournament award at the 2022 U-19 World Cup for hitting 506 runs in six innings. After U-19 WC, Brevis will be hoping to show his skills in the IPL where he will encounter some of the biggest T20 talents from across the world.

