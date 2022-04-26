IPL 2022: From Reliable Arshdeep to Vintage Rayudu - Talking Points From Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Clash

Punjab Kings has returned to winnings ways with a sensational 11-run win over Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It was a collective performance from the unit after their horror show against Delhi Capitals in the last match, Shikhar Dhawan took the responsibility with the bat, while Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada showed guts with the ball. While a valiant 78-run knock from Ambati Rayudu went in vain as Chennai Super Kings finishers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja failed to get the job done for their team

Here are the talking points from Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings clash

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan Haunts CSK Again

The veteran opener once again haunted his favourite opposition with an unbeaten 88-run knock. The 36-year-old southpaw anchored the Punjab innings with a brilliant 88 not out and combined with Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) for a 110-run stand for the second wicket from 11.3 overs after captain Mayank Agarwal’s early dismissal. It was Dhawan’s 200th IPL match and he make it count with a fabulous knock where he played with a lot of responsibility to stay unbeaten till the end. The southpaw started slow but he paced his innings quite well by switching gears at the right moment. Dhawan hit nine fours and two sixes in his 59-ball superlative unbeaten knock. With the magnificent knock, Dhawan achieved several milestones including 9000-plus runs in T20s, 6000-plus runs in IPL and 1000-plus runs against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Underwhelming Ravindra Jadeja

The flamboyant all-rounder has not been at his best after becoming Chennai Super Kings captain. In 8 matches, Jadeja has claimed just 5 wickets and has scored 112 runs at an average of 22.40. The southpaw is struggling hard to manage his overs and it was the same case on Monday as he bowled just two overs. While he has not been able to get the job done with the bat too. CSK have to win almost every game from here to keep the playoffs hopes alive and moving forward Jadeja has to step up and take some responsibility.

Vintage Ambati Rayudu

Advertisement

Rayudu turned back the clock and played a classical knock of 78 runs at a ground where he just loves scoring big runs. However, his valiant efforts went in vain as CSK lost the match by 11 runs. It was the 16th over of the match when Rayudu slammed Sandeep Sharma for three consecutive sixes followed by a four to shift the momentum. Interestingly, he got injured during the first over of the match while fielding. A cover drive from Mayank Agarwal hit Rayudu’s arm and he missed the field for the entire innings. Meanwhile, Rayudu’s 39-ball stay, which was laced with 6 sixes and 7 fours, put Chennai in a driver’s seat but Jadeja and Dhoni failed to capitalize.

Reliable Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

The left-arm pacer has been a vital cog in Punjab Kings’ arsenal and he once again did a fabulous job with the ball for Punjab Kings in the death overs. Asked to bowl the penultimate over, Arshdeep was right on money against two of the cleanest hitters - Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He conceded just 8 runs from his over to leave 27 to defend from the 20th. After the match, even Mayank was highly impressed with the left-arm seamer’s attitude who himself volunteered to bowl the tough overs in tricky situations.

Highlights PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Updates

Advertisement

Comeback Man Rishi Dhawan

It was a great comeback game for 32-year-old Rishi Dhawan who returned to the IPL after six long years. 2016 was the last time when he last played in the cash-rich league. Dhawan was picked by Punjab Kings in the mega auction ahead of the ongoing season for INR 55 Lakh after his impressive show in the domestic circuit with Himachal Pradesh. He led his team to the historic Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. The 32-year-old made an instant impact on his comeback by dismissing in-form Shivam Dube for 8 in his second over while defending 188. While in the final over, when he had a job to defend 27 runs against Dhoni and Jadeja, he kept calm and held his nerves despite conceding six on the first ball which was followed by a wide. He claimed the crucial wicket of Dhoni (12) on the third ball to almost seal the game for his team.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here