IPL 2022: From Reliable Umesh Yadav to Calm & Composed Rinku Singh - Talking Points of KKR vs RR Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their play-offs hopes alive with an emphatic 7-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on Monday at Wankhede Stadium. After losing five matches in a row, KKR players put up a collective show in the crucial contest against an in-form Rajasthan. The disciplined bowling attack restricted Royals to a below-par 152/5 in 20 overs. Later crucial 66-run partnership between Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh helped them register a convincing win.

Here are the talking points from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash

Devdutt Padikkal’s Lean Patch Continues

Padikkal’s lean patch has been a big area of concern for Rajasthan Royals as the young southpaw has failed to score big runs so far in this season. With a majority of runs being scored by his opening partner Jos Buttler, Padikkal’s lean patch didn’t get much notice. He has scored just 216 runs in 10 matches at an average of 21.60. On Monday, he was once again dismissed on a cheap score of 2 by Umesh Yadav.

Reliable Umesh Yadav

Umesh has rejuvenated his white-ball career with sensational performances in the Indian Premier League this year. The veteran pacer, who has not played a white-ball match for India since 2019, is the second highest-wicket taking pacer in IPL 2022 with 15 wickets. The 34-year-old once again brought his A-game on the table for KKR where he took the crucial wicket of Padikkal and gave just 24 runs in his four overs including a maiden. He also troubled in-form Buttler with some sharp out-swingers in the powerplay which didn’t allow him to settle comfortably.

KKR Opening Woes Continue

It was another match, and KKR fielded a new opening pair; nonetheless, it also failed. KKR have used several opening pairs including Venkatesh Iyer-Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh-Finch, Narine-Finch, Narine-Billings and now they used the Aussie limited-overs captain with Baba Indrajith. The new opening pair lasted only three overs as Finch was dismissed on the 19th ball during the 16-run stand. He has been struggling miserably on the incoming deliveries, and the bowlers are taking full advantage. Indrajith also failed to capitalize on the opportunity and was dismissed for 15. After so many cropping and changes, KKR desperately need to stick to an opening pair for the rest of the season.

Versatile Nitish Rana

Despite being a regular in the KKR set-up for the past many years, Rana has failed to cement a fixed spot for his batting position. The southpaw has been shifting up and down regularly in the KKR batting line-up but has shown great response by performing well at almost every position. He was promoted to bat at number four versus RR, and he once again proved his worth with an unbeaten 48-run knock. The southpaw stuck there till the end and finished the match in style with a maximum.

Calm And Composed Rinku Singh

The 24-year-old was earlier known as a ‘Super Sub’ for KKR for his fielding prowess as the team used him on several occasions as the substitute fielder. On Monday, Rinku proved that he is more than just a good fielder with an unbeaten 42-run knock in a pressure situation. The southpaw played a quickfire knock in 23 balls to release pressure off his senior teammate Rana during the 66-run stand for the fourth wicket. The 24-year-old left his head coach Brendon McCullum and Shreyas Iyer impressed with his performances as they heaped praises on him after the match.

