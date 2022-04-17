IPL 2022: Frustrated Ishan Kishan Kicks Boundary Rope On Way Out | WATCH

Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan was seen kicking the boundary rope in sheer frustration after he got out for 13 against Lucknow Supergiants in a crucial IPL 2022 match. The left-hander was supposed to take charge after captain Rohit Sharma had departed early in a stiff chase of 200. But despite all his efforts, he just never clicked. Imagine the pressure of being paid INR 15.25 Cr, and you can imagine what was the youngster going through.

Mumbai are almost out of playoff contention after their sixth defeat on the trot and Kishan’s poor form played a part in this failed campaign. He scored just one fifty in six games with the rest turning out to be quite mediocre for someone who was paid such a hefty amount. Several former cricketers like Shane Watson have come out and criticised Mumbai for ‘blowing their whole salary’ on Ishan Kishan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile against LSG, the youngster got out for 13 after he was cleaned up by Marcus Stoinis. On the way out, Kishan was seen kicking the boundary cushions which meant he was scathing with anger and, of course, frustration for not living up to his name.

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants captain K.L Rahul marked his 100th IPL appearance with a swashbuckling century which set up their convincing 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

After Rahul’s unbeaten 103 off 60 balls laced with nine fours and five sixes enthralled fans in a sunny afternoon and powered Lucknow to 199/4, Mumbai didn’t get any substantial score which they needed from their betters and could only get 181/9 in their 20 overs, slumping to their sixth consecutive loss of the ongoing tournament.

Advertisement

Avesh Khan was pick of bowlers for Lucknow, taking three wickets while others barring Krunal Pandya chipped in with a wicket each.

Rohit Sharma’s indifferent run continued as he nicked behind off Khan. Young Dewald Brevis continued from where he left off in his 49-blitz against Punjab Kings, crunching Khan through point for four on his very first ball. He got another four through an outer edge off Ravi Bishnoi and clubbed Dushmantha Chameera with a straight bat for a six over long-on.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here