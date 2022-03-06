IPL 2022 Full Schedule: CSK vs KKR Season Opener; Check Date, Time, Venue & Fixtures of All the Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the complete fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which is slated to begin from March 26. The tournament will begin with the mouth-watering encounter between the finalists of the previous season – Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders – at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

March 27, Sunday, will mark the first double header of the tournament in which five-time champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the day game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Later in the evening, Punjab Kings will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

Checkout the Complete Fixture Here:

DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 26-Mar-22 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 27-03-2022 03:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Brabourne - CCI 27-03-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 28-03-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 29-03-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 30-03-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Stadium 31-03-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI 01-04-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium 02-04-2022 03:30 PM Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium 02-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals MCA Stadium, Pune 03-04-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Brabourne - CCI 04-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 05-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 06-04-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 07-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 08-04-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Brabourne - CCI 09-04-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 09-04-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 10-04-2022 03:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Brabourne - CCI 10-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 11-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 12-04-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 13-04-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 14-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 15-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 16-04-2022 03:30 PM Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Brabourne - CCI 16-04-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 17-04-2022 03:30 PM Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 17-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 18-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 19-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 20-04-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 21-04-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 22-04-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 23-04-2022 03:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 23-04-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 24-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 25-04-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium 26-04-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 27-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 28-Apr-22 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 29-04-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants MCA Stadium, Pune 30-04-2022 03:30 PM Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Brabourne - CCI 30-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 01-05-2022 03:30 PM Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 01-05-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 02-05-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 03-05-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings DY Patil Stadium 04-05-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 05-05-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 06-05-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Brabourne - CCI 07-05-2022 03:30 PM Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 07-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune 08-05-2022 03:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 08-05-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 09-05-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Stadium 10-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans MCA Stadium, Pune 11-05-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 12-05-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 13-05-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings Brabourne - CCI 14-05-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune 15-05-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 15-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Brabourne - CCI 16-05-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 17-05-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 18-05-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 19-05-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 20-05-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI 21-05-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium 22-05-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium

As announced earlier by the IPL General Council, a total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 double-headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22 May at the Wankhede Stadium. The schedule for the Playoffs and the season finale will be played on 29 May will be announced later.

