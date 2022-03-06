IPL 2022 Full Schedule: CSK vs KKR Season Opener; Check Date, Time, Venue & Fixtures of All the Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the complete fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which is slated to begin from March 26. The tournament will begin with the mouth-watering encounter between the finalists of the previous season – Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders – at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
March 27, Sunday, will mark the first double header of the tournament in which five-time champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the day game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Later in the evening, Punjab Kings will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium.
The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.
Checkout the Complete Fixture Here:
|DATE
|TIME
|PM/AM
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|VENUE
|26-Mar-22
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium
|27-03-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Brabourne - CCI
|27-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium
|28-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|29-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|30-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|DY Patil Stadium
|31-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|01-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|Wankhede Stadium
|02-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|DY Patil Stadium
|02-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|03-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|04-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|DY Patil Stadium
|05-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|06-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|07-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|08-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Brabourne - CCI
|09-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DY Patil Stadium
|09-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|10-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne - CCI
|10-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|11-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|12-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium
|13-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|14-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|15-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Brabourne - CCI
|16-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Brabourne - CCI
|16-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|17-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DY Patil Stadium
|17-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|18-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Brabourne - CCI
|19-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium
|20-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|21-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|DY Patil Stadium
|22-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|23-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|23-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne - CCI
|24-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium
|25-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium
|26-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|27-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|28-Apr-22
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium
|29-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|30-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Brabourne - CCI
|30-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil Stadium
|01-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|01-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|02-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium
|03-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Punjab Kings
|DY Patil Stadium
|04-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|05-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne - CCI
|06-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Brabourne - CCI
|07-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium
|07-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|08-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|08-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|09-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|DY Patil Stadium
|10-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|11-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|12-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium
|13-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Punjab Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|14-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|15-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium
|15-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rajasthan Royals
|Brabourne - CCI
|16-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|17-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|18-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|DY Patil Stadium
|19-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium
|20-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|21-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede Stadium
|22-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|Wankhede Stadium
As announced earlier by the IPL General Council, a total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.
There will be 12 double-headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.
The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22 May at the Wankhede Stadium. The schedule for the Playoffs and the season finale will be played on 29 May will be announced later.
