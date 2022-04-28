IPL 2022: Furious SRH Coach Muttiah Muralitharan Loses his Cool As Rashid Khan Wins it for GT

‘Only IPL could make Rahul Dravid and Muttiah Muralitharan lose their s**t’ – read one of the many comments under a GIF video of the cricket legend’s furious reaction to Marco Jansen in the final over of SRH vs GT game at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. Jansen had the task of defending 22 off the last over, but Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia knocked off the runs with four sixes in the over to hand GT a thrilling five-wicket win. SRH had posted 195/6 riding on Abhishek Sharma’s 65 and Aiden Markram’s 56, but were trumped by Wriddhiman Saha’s 38-ball 68 up to and then 21-ball 40* by Tewatia and 11-ball 31 by Khan.

Jansen had a day to forget as he conceded 63 runs in his four overs, the most in the IPL history by a bowler in a chase. With 22 to defend Jansen was guilty of bowling full as Tewatia smoked a fuller slower one from Jansen’s first ball for a maximum. A single off a short ball followed next. Then a length ball followed right in the arc of Rashid and he capitalized with a six down the ground. Off the fourth ball, Jansen dug in short and Khan missed it. Dot ball. With 9 needed off 2 now, Jansen once again went full – a low wide full toss, bur Khan managed to slice it away and to six. With 3 needed of 2, Jansen dug on short, but towards the legside – a freebie of sorts – and Khan pulled it to fine leg boundary to seal the deal of Gujarat Titans and video of Muralitharan reacting in an angry manner is goinf viral on the internet.

Mualitharan is seen in the dugout shouting, “Why the f**k is he bowling full," from the dugout. What the video here:

The win was GT’s seven of the season and they take back the top spot while SRH’s five match winning streak came to and as they succumbed to their third defeat of the season and remain on third. After the loss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, ““It was a fantastic game of cricket that ebbed and flowed throughout the 40 overs, it’s a game of very fine margins. Could have gone either ways, but a great learning for us. Another strong performance at the top of the table though.

“He (Rashid) has done it already in this tournament, and he has done it again. There’s a lot of learning for us, but with two strong sides such things happen," he added. Marco Jansen was given the ball to defend 23 in the final over but he was creamed for four sixes in it. “He (Jansen) will bounce back nicely, there have been a number of games like these," Williamson said.

