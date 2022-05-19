IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir's 'Aggressive' Celebrations Trends On Twitter; Fans Compare it to Dhoni's

Lucknow Super Giants managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by just two runs in a thrilling contest on Wednesday to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir’s wild celebration after the crucial victory has now gone viral on social media. India’s former batter from World Cup-winning squad was seen celebrating in an absolute wild way. Gambhir jumped out of his chair just after Marcus Stoinis picked up the wicket of Umesh Yadav on the final delivery of the match. With this win, the KL Rahul-led side managed to become the second team of the ongoing season of IPL to qualify for the playoffs.

Previously, Gambhir’s strict dressing room speech after Lucknow’s 62-run defeat against Gujarat Titans also trended a lot on social media.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Lucknow displayed a superb batting show as they posted a mammoth total of 210 in 20 overs without losing a wicket. For Lucknow, their wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock played a stunning innings of 140 (not out) off 70 balls. His innings was comprised of 10 boundaries and 10 sixes. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul also played a solid knock of 68 (not out) off 51 balls. The duo scripted the third-highest partnership for any wicket in the history of IPL.

In reply, the two-time IPL champions kicked off the run chase on a poor note as they lost their two opening batters within first three overs. But Nitish Rana (42 runs off 22 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 off 29 balls) showed composure to help Kolkata avoid the early danger. Later, Rinku Singh played a cameo of 40 off just 15 balls but eventually their endeavor went in vain as Kolkata could only manage to reach 208/8 in 20 overs.

Lucknow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan scalped three wickets each to earn a vital two-run victory for their side.

On the other hand, for Kolkata, this defeat against Lucknow was enough to eliminate them from the IPL playoffs race. After winnings six matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side finished their IPL 2022 campaign with 12 points in their kitty from 14 matches.

Previously, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the 15th season of IPL.

