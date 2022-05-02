IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir's Aggressive Reaction Reminds Fans of His Old Self | WATCH

Lucknow Supergiants got off to another win as they beat Delhi Capitals by 6 runs. LSG, who are excelling at the right time with the business end approaching, is one of the favorites to lift the trophy. But things got really close as they set a target of 196 to Delhi Capitals. The chasing team gave LSG a serious threat with Rovman Powell staying in the middle. Earlier Rishabh Pant also played a handy knock as he slammed 44 off 30 balls. With runs coming at full flow, LSG dugout was getting desperate and mentor Gautam Gambhir was among them. With Powell staying in the middle, anything could have happened. But with Mohsin Khan accounting for the batter, things calmed down. Gambhir himself letting a roar out which showed he relieved he felt.

Unheralded Uttar Pradesh left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan put up an exceptional bowling performance as Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs on Sunday, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs. It was skipper KL Rahul’s 77 off 51 balls and newly promoted Deepak Hooda’s 52 off 34 balls that propelled LSG to an imposing 195 for 3 despite stuttering towards the end of the innings.

In reply, Mohsin (4/16 in 4 overs) got breakthroughs exactly when things seemed to spiral out of control as Delhi Capitals finally managed 189 for 7 in the end. LSG now have 14 points from 10 games and another win out of the remaining four games would seal a play-off spot for them considering 16 being the magic number in most years.

For DC, things get really tough from hereon as 8 points from nine games mean that they might have to win four out of their remaining five games which looks to be an uphill task with this bowling attack which has been defensive on most occasions. At least two among Rishabh Pant (42 off 24 balls), Mitchell Marsh (37 off 20 balls) and Rovman Powell (35 off 21 balls) needed to score in excess of 60 to make a match of it.

