IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir’s Joy Turns Into Agony, As KL Rahul Drops Dinesh Karthik | WATCH

Dinesh Karthik’s stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been a remarkable one. In the league matches, Karthik accumulated 284 runs in 14 innings with a staggering strike rate of 191.33. Once set on the crease, Karthik is a threat to almost every team’s bowling attack. Considering his deadly form, if a fielder drops his catch, it is indeed going to cost them. And something similar happened with Lucknow Super Giants during the Eliminator match at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

In the 15th over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) innings, Mohsin Khan bowled to Karthik, and the batter got a leading edge off the delivery. LSG skipper KL Rahul did reasonably well, as he ran back in order to track the ball at mid-off. Towards the end, he dived to try and complete the catch. But he just managed to get his fingertips to it. Unfortunately, the chance to send DK back to the pavilion slippedas Rahul tumbled.

Amidst this, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was captured displaying multiple emotions after Rahul dropped the important catch. Gambhir was initially clapping as he thought the LSG captain has managed to pull off an excellent catch. However, within a fraction of seconds, his reaction changed from one of joy to that of regret, when he realised that the diamond has slipped through his fingers. Gambhir was then seen covering his face in disappointment. Notably, Karthik was batting on 2 when the incident unfolded. Karthik ensured that LSG pay dearly for dropping him. In the 17th over, the batter took on Avesh Khan and hammered him for three fours.

Advertisement

But this wasn’t the only misfieldthat cost Lucknow the match. In the next over, Deepak Hooda dropped a well-set Rajat Patidar on 72, conceding only four runs. After Hooda, when Ravi Bishnoi came to bowl, Patidar made sure that LSG regret dropping his catch. Therefore, he slammed the last four balls of Bishnoi’s over for 6, 6, 4, 6, and 27 runs came off the over.

Patidar’s onslaught did not stop, as he remained unbeaten at 112 off 54 balls, which includes 12 fours and 7 maximums.

Advertisement

In the post-match presentation, the LSG skipper admitted that poor fielding cost them 30-40 extra runs. RCB manage to defeat Lucknow by 14 runs in the Eliminator, and they march into the Qualifiers 2 to face Rajasthan Royals.LSG had to pay for their errors.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here