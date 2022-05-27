Delhi Capitals opener David Warner had a great IPL. He especially had a point to prove after losing his captaincy and his subsequent ouster from Sunrisers Hyderabad. And he delivered with the bat slamming 432 in 12 games at an average of 48.00. His strike rate was 150.52 as he ended up being the top scorer for his franchise. Furthermore, he saved his best (92) for his old franchise. Nonetheless, his daughters were not impressed.

In an interview to Fox Cricket, Warner’s wife Candice revealed how their daughters expected the cricketer to score a ton every single game.

“It was an experience. The girls take David (Warner) getting out really, really hard. And it’s me going afterward…’No, it’s okay. He actually did really well. He contributed to the team’. But they expect him to get 100 every single game," Candice said.

Warner also reiterated: “It’s not. It’s not. It’s actually hard because when you come home, and every day it’s just like why can’t you get a 100? It’s not that simple."

The incident happened during the game against RCB where scenes of his daughter crying on his dismissal went viral. Later Warner revealed how his daughters want him to score hundred every time he walks out to bat.

He then went on to reveal the three franchisees who have an imposing fan base. “It’s crazy. I think if you play…there’s three specific teams - Mumbai, RCB and Chennai. Doesn’t matter where you play them, even if you are at your home venue, there’s going for them. So yeah, you are up against it. So, hopefully, you don’t come up against them too often," he said.

“I obviously loved my time back at Delhi, now renamed the Delhi Capitals. Ricky Ponting is the coach, a lot of familiar faces. Shane Watson was there, James Hopes and it just felt like I was back at home with the Australian boys and some fresh faces as well."

