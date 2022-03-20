IPL 2022: 'Going to Have Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner With Delhi Capitals Youngsters'-Ricky Ponting

So close yet so far. This is the story of Delhi Capitals. In 2019, right after it came into existence, the team impressed everyone with a last-four finish. Then a year later they were in the final. In 2021, they were again close, losing the eliminator to Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah after that last over heroics from Rahil Tripathi. Meanwhile, this year, they are leaving no stone unturned. The team looks unsettled as it is full of fresh faces. Coach Ricky Ponting said that he has a technique so that everyone gels together.

“I have told the boys to keep their doors open when they are in their rooms and get to know each other. I am going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys that I don’t know. When you show love towards the younger guys as a coach or a senior player, you know that they are going to give it back."

Advertisement

He said the team is focused and wants to do everything it can to get ready for game one. “At the moment, we need to really focus on what we need to do to get ready for game one. I had a great first session with the players. There’s an energetic vibe around the team, which is what we always strive for."

The Australian legend further added, “The guys who have been in the Delhi Capitals camp for a while definitely have the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team. Rishabh’s Captain, so he’s going to do that anyway, but guys like Prithvi, Axar and Nortje will also have their roles and responsibilities within the team."

The IPL 2022 will begin on 26 March 2022. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on 27 March 2022.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here