IPL 2022: Graeme Smith Cites 'Mental Strain' of India Captaincy for Rohit Sharma's Poor Run

Mumbai Indians are struggling for a win. This is not the first time that they have got off to a bad start. But losing five in five just doesn’t augur well for a team that has invested millions and built a world-class infrastructure that keeps producing players over the years. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith when asked about MI’s poor run cited an interesting observation. He mentioned that Rohit’s poor form has got something to do with his international captaincy. He didn’t mention the word ‘burden’, but the statement was along those lines.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“This is the first tournament he is captaining MI since becoming India’s white-ball captain. Does that mental strain take a toll in the IPL? It’s something to consider," Smith was quoted as saying by ‘Cricket.com‘.

Rohit has accounted for 108 runs in 5 matches with an average of 21! His poor form has got everything to do with Mumbai getting bad starts and not capitalising which could have helped them close the game. Rohit was recently named India captain in ODIs and T20Is after Kohli stepped down. He was also given the charge of Test captaincy.

“Rohit is the energy at the top of the order. Gets them off to a start, sets up the game that allows everyone else to play. When he is scoring runs MI are going to win a lot of the time."

“He’s just such a key player. If you look at the line-up, Rohit, an outstanding player, hasn’t found form. You’ve got Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav injured for a couple of games. He has now come in and is looking good and then Pollard as the power finisher. You’ve got Brevis there but he’s a young man. That’s a very strong batting line-up."

It was the fifth-successive loss for the five times champions Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings as they remain the only winless side in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here