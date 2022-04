IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gujarat Titans Squad Against Delhi Capitals | Probable Playing XI for Match No. 10

Gujarat Titans Squad, Delhi Capitals Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s IPL 2022 Match 10: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to continue their winning march on Saturday when they will battle it out in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. While Delhi registered a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening contest, Gujarat defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four-wicket last time out.

Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed shared five wickets between them as Delhi restricted Mumbai to 177 runs in 20 overs while fielding first. Riding on Lalit Yadav’s unbeaten 48-run knock, Delhi chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.

Mohammad Shami picked three wickets as Lucknow Super Giants crawled their way to 158 runs for the loss of six wickets. In response, Gujarat won the match in 19.4 overs. Rahul Tewatia top scored with 40 runs off 24 balls while Hardik Panyda smashed 33 runs off 28 balls.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman/ Lungi Ngidi

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals squads:

Gujarat Titans squad for 2022 IPL: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Delhi Capitals squad for 2022 IPL: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

