IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Online, Live TV

The high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) are preparing for Gujarat Titans (GT) test after getting the better of five times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their tournament opener. The match between a well-oiled Delhi side and newcomers Gujarat will be played on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The Rishabh Pant-led outfit would have lost their opening contest versus Mumbai while chasing 178 runs for a win, had it not been for Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel’s staggering 75 run-partnership off 30 balls. And, while Lalit and Axar’s efforts were commendable, Delhi batters need to do better going forward, especially considering that they no longer have the luxury of relying upon their former senior pros like Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s men defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in their first game in IPL to kick off the tournament on a positive note.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, here is all you need to know:

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The 10th IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 2, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman/ Lungi Ngidi

