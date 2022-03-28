It will be a match of newbies when Gujarat Titans play Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. The two teams will play their first game of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28, Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants had an amazing IPL auction and they were successful in building a strong squad. The team has the ability to win their first season of the T20 Championship under the leadership of KL Rahul. They have batters like Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey and Evin Lewis.

The franchise’s biggest strength is the presence of all-rounders such as Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, and Marcus Stoinis.

Gujarat Titans will rely on Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya to perform well in the IPL. Pandya has achieved success with Mumbai Indians and will like to taste similar success with Gujarat. Titans have a solid bowling unit with Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson in the mix.

The GT vs LSG match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 28, at 7:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs LSG Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter.

GT vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Avesh Khan

GT vs LSG Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia

Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Panda, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera

