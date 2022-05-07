IPL 2022 GT vs MI Talking Points: Gujarat Openers Fire But Mumbai Indians Win in a Close Finish

Gujarat Titans were close to their 9th victory but then a brilliant over from Daniel Sams snatched away victory from their jaws. Hardik Pandya’s men needed 9 of the final over but they could muster just three. As a result, they were restricted to 172/5 in the chase of 178, losing the encounter by 5 runs.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Gujarat; something that has happened for the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They are still on the to of the table but are yet to book a playoff berth.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

As Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs, let’s have a look at the talking points of the game:

Hitman is back: After a series of failed knocks, the Mumbai Indian skipper finally managed to break the shackles and registered his highest score this season. He may have missed out in his first fifty this season but he contributed with a crucial knock of 43 off 28 balls to provide a good start to the MI innings. He was particularly harsh on Alzarri Joseph, smashing the bowler for four boundaries and a six. But before he could reach a half-century, Rashid produced the breakthrough in the eighth over, trapping in front while looking to play a reverse shot.

Ishan Kishan’s gritty innings: Right from the start of the season, there was a burden of price tag over Ishan Kishan as he bagged a whopping sum of 15.25 Cr in the auction and became the most expensive player of this season. But to everyone’s surprise, he wasn’t consistent with the bat in hand in IPL 2022. On Friday, just like Rohit, the wicketkeeper-batter also showcased a glimpse of himself getting back to form. With the help of a six and five boundaries, Kishan scored a 45-run knock off 29 deliveries. He too failed to get a fifty but featured in the 74-run opening stand with his captain.

Tim David’s outstanding knock: The most surprising element of MI innings was the late cameo played by Tim David. The Singapore batter walked out to bat after the middle-order failed once again. He teamed up with Tilak Varma and tried to put together a partnership launching Mohammed Shami for two fours at mid-off and long leg respectively. David next sent one over Joseph’s head for his first maximum before depositing a no-ball from Ferguson for another six in the 19th over. He returned with an unbeaten on 44 off 21 balls.

Advertisement

Saha shines again: Wriddhiman Saha continued his sublime form and notched the 11th fifty of his IPL career. The wicketkeeper-batter provided a fiery start to his team in the chase of 178. He scored 55 runs off 40 deliveries and his knock was laced with 2 maximums and 4 boundaries. He formed a 106-run partnership with his opening partner Shubman Gill before the latter fell prey to Murugan Ashwin.

Advertisement

Gill back in form: After 7 failed innings, Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill found his rhythm back. On Friday night, he scored a 36-ball 52 and featured in a 106-run opening stand with Saha. His innings was laced with 2 sixes and 6 boundaries and he batted at a strike rate of 144.44. Interestingly, it took him almost a month to get his third fifty-plus score.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here