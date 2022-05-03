IPL 2022: GT vs PBKS Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Dr DY Patil Stadium

Gujarat Titans might be playing in the IPL for the first time but their performance has been simply outstanding. Gujarat not only have managed to win games but also they exhibited a never-say-die attitude. Hardik Pandya’s men are currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten run as they are comfortably positioned at the top of the IPL points table.

Gujarat managed to script a six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. While chasing a formidable total of 171, Gujarat showed their composure and successfully reached the target with three balls to spare.

Next up for them are the seventh-placed Punjab Kings on Tuesday in IPL. Punjab come into fixture after suffering a 20-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. A win against Gujarat will help Mayank Agarwal’s men in surpassing Delhi Capitals on the IPL points table.

GT vs PBKS head-to-head:

The two teams have faced each other once and in that game Gujarat had secured a victory by six wickets.

GT vs PBKS previous game:

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 20

Matches won by the team batting first: 6

Matches won by the team batting second: 14

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

