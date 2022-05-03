IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Unchanged Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Both teams did not make any changes to their playing XI.

Mayank Agarwal, the captain of Punjab, was looking to bowl anyway but says that losing so many tosses isn’t a good sign for them. Adds that they are playing good aggressive cricket and it’s just that they are not seizing the key moments. Tells that the belief in the camp is good and informs that they are also Unchanged.

Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that they are going to bat first as he reckons that dew won’t play much of a role today. Adds that they have to be on the top of their game and can’t get complacent. Further says that things have gone their way but they could have gone the other way as well. Mentions that he is feeling alright and he is quite close to bowling now, but he does not want to rush. Informs that they are playing with the same XI.

Punjab Kings (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Unchanged Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami.

Pitch report - Graeme Smith is near the pitch and informs that one side of the ground has a very big hit. Regarding the pitch, he feels that it is a much better surface with an even covering of grass. Adds that the ball will come onto the bat better, and we can expect good stroke-making. The South African opines that the captain winning the toss will stick to bowling first.

The last time these two sides met, we witnessed an absolute nail-biter and we can expect the same today. Which team will come out on top?

Gujarat seem like a formidable unit. They are making winning a habit now and have outplayed most of their opponents in their inaugural Indian T20 League season and it appears nothing can stop them at the moment. If their top order fails to perform, players like Rashid Khan, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia put their hands up and guide them to victory. They will want to carry on in the same way and continue their winning streak.

Punjab, on the other hand, are having yet another inconsistent season. They do have a strong team on paper but they have just not been able to click yet. They have managed to win just 1 out of their last four games and will be hoping to change things around before it gets too late for them.

