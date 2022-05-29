IPL 2022: GT vs RR Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Narendra Modi Stadium

The big stake final of IPL 2022 is set to be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today. While Gujarat directly made their way to the final after beating Rajasthan in Qualifier 1, the Sanju Samson-led side comes into the contest banking on a brilliant redemption against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Opting to bowl first against Bangalore at the same venue on Friday, Rajasthan got off to a great start with the wicket of Virat Kohli in the second over. However, Rajasthan Patidar and Faf du Plessis steered Bangalore out of trouble with a 70 run partnership. When Du Plessis was dismissed in the 11th over, Bangalore was looking set to get close to a 200 run total. Glenn Maxwell made his intention clear and got off to a flying start and Patidar got to another 50 plus score.

The fall of Maxwell in the 14th over opened flood gates for Bangalore’s batting and from 111/3 in 14 overs, the team was eventually restricted to 157. Bangalore lost five wickets from their last six overs while adding just 44 runs.

The target looked pretty in reach of Rajasthan Royals and Jos Buttler ensure that there were no more hiccups on his team’s way to IPL 2022 Finals. The English man remained unbeaten at 106 from 60 balls as Rajasthan chased the total down with 11 balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans, however, will have the psychological edge of being unbeaten against Rajasthan Royals. On both occasions, the two teams have clashed, and Gujarat has emerged victorious.

For Gujarat Titans, it will be a chance to create history by becoming the first lateral entry team to life an IPL trophy whereas Rajasthan Royals will be eager to bring the trophy home after a wait of 14 long years

GT vs RR Head To Head

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have a 2-0 lead over Rajasthan Royals in head to head contest between the two teams.

GT vs RR Previous Game

Gujarat defeated Rajasthan by 7 wickets

Past Results

Gujarat Titans won by 37 runs

Here is the venue record of Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (IPL):

In the lone IPL match played at revamped Narendra Modi Stadium (previously Motera Stadium), the team batting second, Rajasthan Royals, won the game by chasing the target of 158 down with 11 balls to spare.

