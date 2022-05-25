IPL 2022 GT vs RR Talking Points: Killer Miller Turns Back Clock; Jos Buttler's Dramatic Knock

Gujarat Titans’ dream run on their debut Indian Premier League season continues as they reached the final after registering a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. In the high-octane clash, bowlers were hit for plenty as David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson lit up the Eden Gardens with their power-hitting. Interestingly, the final will be Gujarat’s first match at their home stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals will get another shot to get a place in the final when they will face the winner of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 27 in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Here are the talking points of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Jos Butter’s Dramatic Knock

Buttler returned to form with an 89-run knock to help Rajasthan Royals post a challenging total in the crucial clash. However, it was not a typical Buttler knock where he scored fluently throughout the innings. On Tuesday, Buttler started innings with some exquisite shots against the pacers, but he was found struggling against the spinners but switched his beast mode on when the pacers came in front of him. He scored his last fifty runs in just 18 balls. Buttler was also fortunate to get two reprieves first on 43 when Hardik Pandya slipped to miss a sitter, and then Rashid Khan grassed him on 69.

Sanju Samson’s Blistering Knock

The Rajasthan Royals captain reacted to Team India’s snub for South Africa T20I with a blistering knock of 47 runs off 26 balls. Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early with just 11 runs on the scoreboard, Samson promoted himself on the batting order and his aggressive approach helped Buttler to get settled in the middle. At a time when Buttler struggled to get going, the wicketkeeper-batter dealt in boundaries in his entertaining powerplay display.

Economical Rashid Khan

It was a bit of injustice that Rashid remained wicketless in the qualifier 1 despite bowling brilliantly well as his tight bowling troubled Buttler who struggled miserably against him. In a match where the majority of bowlers leaked runs over 10 or plus economy, the Afghan spinner gave just 15 runs off his four overs. He put a brake on the scoring rate in the middle-over which helped Gujarat restrict their opposition 15-20 runs short.

Killer Miller Turns Back Clock

Miller turned back the clock to score blistering 68 runs* off 38 balls. The southpaw struck 5 sixes and 3 fours. He shared an unbeaten 106-run stand for the fourth wicket with Hardik Pandya to help Gujarat seal a place in the final on their debut season. Gujarat needed 16 runs in the final over and Miller activated his ‘killer mode’ to get the job done. The southpaw finished the match in the first three balls by smashing three back-to-back sixes. After IPL 2014, it was the first time when Miller crossed the 400-run mark in a season. With 449 runs in 15 matches, he is having his best IPL campaign.

Dependable Pandya

Pandya has inspired his team on his first attempt as an IPL captain. The flamboyant all-rounder once again stood up on the big occasion to help Gujarat Titans reach the IPL final in their debut season. He claimed the crucial wicket of Devdutt Padikkal who was looking dangerous during his 28-run knock. He came out to bat in a tricky situation when GT lost Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade in quick succession. Pandya looked calm and composed with his approach and gained confidence when he connected the first few balls from the middle of his bat. The 28-year-old helped Miller settle in the middle as the southpaw unleashed himself in the business end to seal the game. Pandya scored unbeaten 40 runs off 27 balls as his innings was laced with five fours.

