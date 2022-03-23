Home » Cricket Home » News » GT Team Preview IPL 2022 – Gujarat Titans And Hardik Pandya Hoping to Make a Splash in Debut Season

GT Team Preview IPL 2022 – Gujarat Titans And Hardik Pandya Hoping to Make a Splash in Debut Season

Can Gujarat Titans make an impression in IPL 2022? (Pic Credit: IG/gujarat_titans)
Can Gujarat Titans make an impression in IPL 2022? (Pic Credit: IG/gujarat_titans)

GT Team Preview IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans will be making their debut with Hardik Pandya given the reins of the team.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 23, 2022, 16:21 IST

Gujarat Titans are set to make their IPL debut having built a squad around their captain Hardik Pandya who will be playing his first season as a full-time captain of a franchise. The Titans are owned by equity firm CVC Capital Partners who placed a successful bid of a whopping Rs 5,625 crore last year. Their entry into arguably the biggest T20 league in the world was plagued with controversy as questions were raised about their association with sports betting companies.

Also Read: Top Ten Foreign Players to Watch Out For

Advertisement

There was a delay in granting Letter of Intent (LOI) to the franchise because of this. Eventually, the firm was cleared of legal scrutiny after BCCI conducted its due diligence. Titans eventually made their debut at the IPL auction and nearly splurged Rs 52 crore to buy players in addition to those who were drafted earlier viz. Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan. The team will be hoping to make a splash in their first year.

GT Strength

RELATED NEWS

They have a clear strength. Bowling. And they made no secret of it at the auction itself having spent a major portion of their purse on acquiring bowlers including New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 9 crore) and Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25). Rashid is a proven commodity who carries wit himself a wealth of experience. Ferguson has shown how he can trouble batters with his sheer pace and Shami is an experienced campaigner himself.

Additionally, they have a proven domestic performer in left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore who is yet to play in IPL and hence will be eager to prove himself on the big stage.

Advertisement

Weakness

Titans were handed a body blow by England star Jason Roy when he pulled out of the season just weeks before the start citing bio-bubble fatigue. His absence has left a big hole in their top-order with Roy being an intrinsic part of it. The presence of Gill adds some confidence though. In all likeliness Matthew Wade will step into the role of the opener.

They have a shaky middle-order as well. When it comes to big-hitting, they have Pandya himself and will hope that David Miller and Rahul Tewatia also come good.  Overall, the batting line-up doesn’t inspire much confidence though.

Advertisement

Strongest Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore

GT Full Schedule

MATCH DAYMATCH NO.DAYDATETIMEPM/AMHOME TEAMAWAY TEAMVENUE
34Mon28-03-202207:30PMGujarat TitansLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
810Sat02-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansDelhi CapitalsMCA Stadium, Pune
1416Fri08-04-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsGujarat TitansBrabourne  - CCI
1721Mon11-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
2024Thu14-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
2329Sun17-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
2935Sat23-04-202203:30PMKolkata Knight RidersGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
3340Wed27-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansSunrisers HyderabadWankhede  Stadium
3643Sat30-04-202203:30PMGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreBrabourne  - CCI
3948Tue03-05-202207:30PMGujarat TitansPunjab  KingsDY Patil Stadium
4251Fri06-05-202207:30PMGujarat TitansMumbai IndiansBrabourne  - CCI
4657Tue10-05-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansMCA Stadium, Pune
5162Sun15-05-202203:30PMChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansWankhede  Stadium
5567Thu19-05-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat TitansWankhede  Stadium

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson , Abhinav Sadarangani , Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron , B Sai Sudharshan.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: March 23, 2022, 16:21 IST