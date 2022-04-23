IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans First Team to Win Toss and Bat; Vijay Shankar Dropped

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bat first in IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is the first time a side has opted to bat first in this season. Hardik Pandya made one change removing out of form Vijay Shankar while Kolkata Knight Riders made three changes in the side with Tim Southee, Rinku Singh and Sam Billings coming in the playing eleven.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Shreyas Iyer: Definitely (would have batted first). Last game we played here, it was scorching hot fielding first and the wicket also looks a bit dry. The spirits are obviously high, we haven’t played really bad games, need to keep the energy and vibe high. Just a matter of one over or something brilliant coming from all individuals. We have few niggles, so few changes. Tim (Southee) comes in, Sam (Billings) comes in and Rinku is in.

Hardik Pandya: We’re gonna bat first. It’s absolutely fine. The last game was a precautionary absence as we had five days break after that, so I wanted to get a week’s break. Better to bat when it’s hot and see how the surface is. Only one change - Vijay goes out and I come in.

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to bring their flagging campaign back on track when they face leaders Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Saturday.

Having suffered three defeats in a row, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit has slipped to seventh in the table and the task gets tougher against the Titans, who have been a revelation in their maiden season.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have been firing on all cylinders, with their batting prowess and bowling might.

Pandya pulled out of their last match against Chennai Super Kings owing to a groin injury but it was business as usual for the Titans as stand-in skipper Rashid Khan led the team to a three-wicket win over the four-time champions.

