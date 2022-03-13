IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Launch Team Jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Newly-introduced franchise at the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans unveiled their team jersey on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. The launch took place in the presence of captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and all other team officials.

Speaking at the launch, skipper Pandya shared his thoughts on teaming up former India pacer Ashish Nehra, the head coach of the team.

“I don’t expect him to come on white board with a lot of ideas. One thing is very clear with him that he lets the players decide what they want to do. He gives the freedom to enjoy the game. You make mistakes but eventually you learn from them. I’m very excited to get associated with him and spend quality time with him because everybody knows he is the funniest guy you can meet," Pandya said at the launch event.

Advertisement

The all-rounder also spoke about the mindset with which he will be going to lead the Gujarat Titans in what will be their first season in the cash-reach tournament.

Advertisement

“Our goal will be to make sure that our players are comfortable and whatever capacity we can help them out. Clarity and honesty have to be there. We know, when a player goes through a good time, he doesn’t need any of us. But there will be difficult days in the season. So, we’ll make sure that when the difficult days are going on, we’ll be there for them no matter what.

“My philosophy for this season is ‘success is their but failure is mine’," Pandya said.

Advertisement

Last month, the franchise unveiled the team logo in the Metaverse today. It depicts an apex echoing the spirit for what they are called the ‘Titans’ – to move upward and beyond with the aim to achieve higher goals. It symbolises the aspirations of the team to achieve the ‘pinnacle’ of success in the tournament.

GT Squad: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here