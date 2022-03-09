IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Sign Afghanistan Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz as Jason Roy's Replacement

Gujarat Titans on Wednesday signed Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). has signed up as a replacement for the England batter Jason Roy, who had earlier pulled out of the tournament.

Roy pulled out of the tournament last week citing bio-bubble fatigue. He was signed by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the mega auction.

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans said, “Whilst it is disappointing that Jason will not be a part of our campaign this year, we are mindful of the health and well-being of players in these times. We wish Jason well and look forward to his return to the field."

ALSO READ | ‘We’d be Very Open to Hosting Matches’: Australia Interested in Hosting Series With India and Pakistan

Advertisement

“Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the promising young batters to emerge from Afghanistan and we believe he is an ideal replacement for Jason. Gurbaz is an attacking batter and fits into our plans for the Gujarat Titans. He has given a good account of his talent in international cricket and a few tournaments around the globe," he added.

A right-handed batter and a wicketkeeper, Gurbaz had represented Afghanistan in 2018 under-19 World Cup. Since making his senior international debut in 2019, he has played nine One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 Internationals so far. In 2021, Gurbaz became the first Afghan batter to score a century on ODI debut – a feat he achieved against Ireland at Abu Dhabi. The 20-year-old joins his countrymen Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed in the Gujarat Titans team.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘A Difficult Day for Me’: S Sreesanth Announces Retirement

Debuting in the 15th Season of the IPL as one of the new teams, Gujarat Titans pays tribute to the state’s rich cricketing legacy – one that has groomed numerous international players over the years, who have represented India with great distinction. The core of the team is rooted in the rich heritage the state is popularly built on.

Advertisement

The team reflects the belief that Gujarat is not only rich in cricket history but also is represented by its very people who with their humble beginnings have created the right landmarks at every level over time. Our philosophy ‘Courageous Hearts and Welcoming Minds’ is at the helm of the inspiration that drives every possible decision in building the team from ground up.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here