IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Tick Almost all the Boxes en Route to Maiden Playoff Spot

The pep talk by Gautam Gambhir, mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, following his team’s crushing defeat at the hands of fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans also spoke a lot about the high quality of the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Gambhir, in a talk shared on the LSG’s Instagram account soon after the 62-run defeat after being bowled for their lowest total (82) in 12 matches and their first double-digit total, said to his defeated team: “There is nothing wrong in losing. That’s absolutely fine. One team has to win, one team has to lose. ….We knew that they (Titans) would bowl well and we expect them to bowl well. It’s a world-class competition, we were playing against international bowlers. We want people to challenge us."

Paying rapt attention was every LSG squad member, the players, the reserve players, the support staff and everyone else allowed in that dressing room.

One could imagine what must have been going on in the Gujarat Titans dressing room at around the same time. Thrilled to be the first team to officially qualify for the Playoffs with 18 points from 12 matches, winning 75% of the matches, the Ahmedabad franchise sealed it in style. Having a ‘Q’ against their name in the points table was never in doubt for Titans, considering the manner in which they have remained among the top four since the tournament started. But none would have thought them to have done that as early as after 12 matches with two league matches remaining.

Few would have imagined Titans to be the first to make the Playoffs. Considering that they were being led by a player who himself has been struggling with a back injury and who would have preferred to focus on getting back to 100 per cent fitness and bring back his powerful all-round game that would make his return to international cricket at the earliest.

Few would have imagined that the team, with Ashish Nehra, of all the persons, as the head coach, would guide it to the Playoffs. Barring their batting coach and mentor, Gary Kirsten, none of the support staff are so well known among the coaching circles in India and that includes director of cricket Vikram Solanki (former England international), assistant coaches Aashish Kapoor (former India international and junior selector) and Mithun Manhas (Delhi domestic stalwart). Nehra, the former India left-arm pacer and one who himself excelled in the limited-overs format, was not really known for his coaching skills. Since his retirement, he has been an expert commentator and his insights into the game cannot be questioned. Titans’ performances have brought to the forefront Nehra as a coach.

Titans’ owners picked him as head coach and Pandya as the captain to lead the way. Like Nehra in coaching, Pandya had little experience as a captain. Having been released by Mumbai Indians, the franchise that he played all his IPL life from 2015 to 2021, Pandya was named, to everyone’s surprise, as the man to lead the new team.

Just like how Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy without any prior experience at leading a side at any senior level, Pandya was given the Titans’ mantle. But, unlike his India team-mate, Pandya was not found wanting in the leadership role. He accepted the responsibility, led by example and showed the way for the others by performing on the field. Pandya has even admitted at the presentation ceremony after one of the matches that he enjoyed the responsibilities of a captain and that facing the challenges made him a better cricketer.

Pandya, one of the three players that Titans acquired as their three retentions – himself and Rashid Khan for ₹15 Cr each and Shubman Gill for ₹7 Cr – have all proved their money’s worth in the team’s progress to the top four.

To Pandya, Titans owe their first few matches’ victories. He was in such prolific form with the bat at No. 4 that in his first six innings, he accumulated 295 runs with three consecutive fifties and an average of 73.75. It has been in the last five outings that his batting form has dipped, totalling only 49 at 9.80. During this drop in form, Titans lost two successive matches before coming back on track against LSG in their last game.

While Pandya has been encouraging his team to give their best, he has also shown his temper, once at senior bowler Mohammad Shami and on another occasion at his prime match-winning batter and finisher, David Miller for being run out against Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium. Pandya may openly show his emotions but it is only in the heat of the moment as otherwise the jolly, united team would not be the first among the 10 teams to make it to the Playoffs.

Pandya apart, the team has a fine balance between batsmen and bowlers, experience and raw fearless talent, with the international flavour completing a well-rounded unit.

Though Titans have not been consistent with their opening partnership, the individual brilliance of their openers, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have given them the start that they needed in the Power Play. Gill has been their leading scorer with 384 runs including four fifties and a career best 96 and a brilliant 63 not out on a tricky Pune pitch against LSG on Tuesday in the return leg after beginning with a duck against the same opponents late in March. For the talent that he has, Gill would be better off by being consistent.

His inconsistency was made up by Saha, who was drafted into the XI late after Titans dropped Australian Matthew Wade, who was their wicketkeeper in the first five matches but did not get going with the bat. Apart from Pandya, the Titans’ middle-order is well served by youngsters including debutant Sai Sudharsan. Despite the repeated failures of Vijay Shankar in the top-order, Titans were often held together by the three great finishers in Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.

Such has been the strength of the trio with the South African Miller being the fulcrum that they have taken the matches deep into the final over during the run chases, winning from hopeless situations. It started with their first match against LSG when Tewatia went hammer and tongs against spinners Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi to replicate what he did for Rajasthan Royals in UAE in 2020.

Tewatia’s strikes against Punjab Kings with two sixes needed off the last two balls sent down by Odean Smith cannot be forgotten for a long time to come.

If Tewatia does not strike, then Miller does with great support from Rashid Khan, as Chennai Super Kings found out in Pune. Again, from a hopeless situation, GT won in the last over with Miller going berserk for his 94 not out and Rashid supporting with 21-ball 40. So strong has been Titans’ run chase that out of the nine matches they have won, five have come chasing, all of them being last-over finishes including two off the last ball.

While the batting department was also taken care of by unknown names Sudharsan and Abhinav Manohar, making useful contributions when the team needed, the bowling is in the able hands of Shami, who has taken 16 wickets including 10 in the Power Play. He was been ably assisted by left-armer Yash Dayal in the matches that he played, and New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, who was the costliest buy for Titans in the auctions at ₹10Cr, in the middle and end overs while the spinners led by Rashid Khan, 15 wickets at 21.66 bowling average and at an economy rate of 6.79 an over, made themselves counted.

Rashid took his career best IPL figures on Tuesday in Pune with four for 24 while defending 144, debutant left-arm spinner Kishore was miserly and also took wickets on a helpful pitch, two for seven to make a remarkable debut to add to a smart catch at backward point to get rid of Quinton de Kock, gave a good account of himself.

Titans know that their job in entering the top four is only half the task done. They will look to finish among the top two and get two chances for the final.

With two more matches remaining against CSK and RCB on May 15 and 19, respectively, and whom they have beaten in the previous encounters, Titans look good to finish among the top two. Their complete all-round performance has held them together in this IPL. It won’t be a surprise if they go all the way to lifting the trophy.

But, this is T20 and anything can happen. That said, Titans have ticked almost all the boxes right.

