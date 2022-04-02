IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Pune Weather Update - Forecast for Today’s GT vs DC Match

Pune Weather Forecast & Update for today’s IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals: Everything went right for Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday at Wankhede. Hardik Pandya won an important toss and then they got the danger man KL Rahul on the very first ball. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets while Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson kept things tight in the middle as they restricted LSG for 158 runs. In reply, they won the match by five wickets with two balls to spare.

However, they will face a stern test on Saturday in form of a confident Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next IPL game. Delhi kicked off its campaign with a four-wicket win over Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

Bowling first, Delhi restricted Mumbai to 177/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket haul. Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets while leaking 27 runs. In reply, they chased down the target in 18.2 overs. Lalit Yadav was Delhi’s standout performer with the bat, he scored an unbeaten 48 runs.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Gujarat vs Delhi game as there are zero chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 22 degrees celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 25 per cent.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman/ Lungi Ngidi

