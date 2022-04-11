Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian to reach 100 sixes in IPL cricket. Although he is still dwarfed by the likes of big-hitting West Indians-Andre Russell and Chris Gayle. While Russell and Gayle reached their respective ‘centuries’ in 657 and 943 balls, Pandya took 1046 balls to do so. In that case, he is the third fastest to complete this feat.

Pandya achieved the feat as he smashed Aiden Markram in the eighth over of Gujarat innings. By this time he had won a superb match-up with Umran Malik who was bowling 140 plus. The ball hit his helmet and rattled Pandya. However, he was quick to come back and smash the bowler for a couple of boundaries.

Earlier Harbhajan Singh also praised Pandya for his leadership skills and said that India need a player of his caliber for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pandya the captain is already making a name for himself with his superb leadership skills. All he needs is one good knock. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh was all praise for Pandya and even said he can make a great comeback to the national side on the back of these performances.

“He seems to be relishing his role as a captain and leading the team from the front. He’s performing with the bat for Gujarat Titans and has also started bowling well which are good signs for Team India as well," Harbhajan said on Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

“Look, he aims to make his India comeback and if he can start giving those five-six overs with the ball then it will be a big positive for the national side because they’ll need a player of his calibre in the T20 World Cup in Australia," Harbhajan added.

