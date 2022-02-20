IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Gill, Nehra Appear in Digital Avatars as Gujarat Titans Unveil Team Logo - WATCH

Newly-introduced Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans launched their official team logo on Sunday. It also marked their entry into the metaverse under the name, ‘The Titans Dugout’; a space for engagement with the fan community throughout the upcoming season.

The trio of head coach Ashish Nehra, captain Hardik Pandya, and batsman Shubman Pandya welcomed the viewers, through their metaverse versions, at the launch of the team logo. The video was shared on the team’s official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“Step into the Titans Dugout! Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse!," the caption of the video read.

The logo shows an apex echoing the spirit for what they are called the ‘Titans’ – to move upward and beyond with the aim to achieve higher goals. It symbolizes the aspirations of the team to achieve the ‘pinnacle’ of success in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The much-anticipated team logo takes inspiration from the shape of a ‘Kite’ that soars up and high in the sky, reflecting the team’s urge to scale new horizons of endless possibilities. As kite-flying is an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage with festivities like Uttarayan festival, the logo reflects the rich cultural heritage and legacy of the state, basis which the team’s foundation is built upon.

The logo also features a ‘bolt of lightning’, symbolizing the sheer energy and the immense power to illuminate even the darkest of the skies in a split second, which in the context of the team, will stand for their determination to turn adversity into triumph.

The Gujarat franchise has built a strong core team that comprises the likes of Hardik Pandya as captain, seasoned Indian speedster Mohammed Shami, opening batsman Shubman Gill and Afghan pace sensation Rashid Khan.

The squad also includes young talents in Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha. As one of the newest franchises, Gujarat Titans aims to make their foray into the IPL a strong and resilient one.

