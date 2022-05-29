IPL 2022: 'Hardik Pandya is Knocking on the Door of Indian Captaincy' - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has been impressed by the captaincy abilities of Hardik Pandya in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Hardik has inspired his team Gujarat Titans to the final of IPL 2022 on their first attempt in the tournament. The flamboyant all-rounder, who was named the captain of an IPL franchise for the first time this season, has impressed many with his leadership qualities as he led his team from the front.

Akhtar heaped praises on Pandya for his leadership and claimed that the 28-year-old is knocking on the door of Team India captaincy.

“It is a fact that Hardik Pandya is leaving a mark. He is knocking on the door of Indian captaincy. One is not sure how long Rohit Sharma will continue as captain," he said during an interaction on Sportskeeda.

However, the former Pakistan pacer, further feels that Hardik is an automatic choice in the Indian team as an all-rounder but there is no vacancy for him as a pure batter at this moment.

“It’s never easy to captain the Indian cricket team. Hardik has proved his point (as a leader) but he still needs to focus on his fitness and bowling. When he was fit as an all-rounder, he was an automatic choice in the Indian team. As a pure batter, though, there is no vacancy in the Indian team," he added.

A fit-again Hardik took to leadership like fish takes to water and showed the way with his performances and the reason why he will always be an asset for Indian cricket.

The 28-year-old promoted himself up in the batting order which provided the right balance to their batting line-up. He excelled in the new role of batting in the upper middle-order and slammed 453 runs in 14 matches this season so far.

On Sunday, Hardik will play his fifth IPL final but it will be his first as the skipper and he will look to help Gujarat Titans to win the trophy on their first attempt itself.

