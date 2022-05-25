IPL 2022: “Hardik Pandya ke Saath News Bikta Hai” Gujarat Titans’ Skipper Takes Dig At Critics After Winning Qualifier 1

Hardik Pandya has been quite a favourite target of the critics. From his form, his fitness to even taking up the captaincy of IPL debutant, Gujarat Lions - Pandya has always been under media scrutiny. Even though the Titans looked weak on papers, they became the first ones to book a berth in the IPL 2022 finals, shutting down the critics. Gujarat Titans registered a triumph over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Post the match, when the skipper was asked how he tackles the constant noise around his form and performance, the all-rounder stated that news sells with his name.

Before IPL 2022, the 28-year-old was not in good shape, and his fitness was a major concern for all. Questions were also raised on the decision to appoint him as GT captain despite his lack of leadership experience.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

In a post-match conference, Pandya was asked for his take on his critics and their comments on his form. Taking a dig, Pandya said “Logo ka toh kaam hai kehna. Kya karu sir? (People will say something or the other, what can we do sir)," Sportskeeda reported.

https://www.sportskeeda.com/cricket/news-ipl-2022-playoffs-hardik-pandya-ke-saath-thoda-news-bikta-hai-gt-skipper-cheeky-dig-critics-victory-qualifier-1-vs-rr?ref=homepage

He further added, “Hardik Pandya ke saath thoda news bikta hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Hasi ke saath nikal deta hoon (News sells with Hardik Pandya’s name. I am okay with it. I just laugh it off.)"

Pandya first led Gujarat to the top of the points table by the end of the league stage. And on Tuesday, he played a key role in guiding his side to the IPL final. The franchise, which is making its maiden appearance in the tournament, defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, and 3 balls to spare.

The Gujarat skipper scored an unbeaten 40 off 27 balls and stitched an unbroken strand of 106 runs with David Miller (68* off 38), in the successful chase of 189 against Rajasthan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Advertisement

The Titans were in a problematic spot at 85/3 when Miller joined his skipper out in the middle. The duo took complete control during their partnership and thrashed the Rajasthan bowlers. Following a 7-wicket win, Gujarat have booked their place in the IPL 2022 final.

Keywords: Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here