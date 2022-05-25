Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022: “Hardik Pandya ke Saath News Bikta Hai” Gujarat Titans’ Skipper Takes Dig At Critics After Winning Qualifier 1

IPL 2022: “Hardik Pandya ke Saath News Bikta Hai” Gujarat Titans’ Skipper Takes Dig At Critics After Winning Qualifier 1

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

Before IPL 2022, the 28-year-old was not in good shape, and his fitness was a major concern for all. Questions were also raised on the decision to appoint him as GT captain despite his lack of leadership experience.

Trending Desk
Updated: May 25, 2022, 12:03 IST

Hardik Pandya has been quite a favourite target of the critics. From his form, his fitness to even taking up the captaincy of IPL debutant, Gujarat Lions - Pandya has always been under media scrutiny. Even though the Titans looked weak on papers, they became the first ones to book a berth in the IPL 2022 finals, shutting down the critics. Gujarat Titans registered a triumph over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Post the match, when the skipper was asked how he tackles the constant noise around his form and performance, the all-rounder stated that news sells with his name.

In a post-match conference, Pandya was asked for his take on his critics and their comments on his form. Taking a dig, Pandya said “Logo ka toh kaam hai kehna. Kya karu sir? (People will say something or the other, what can we do sir)," Sportskeeda reported.

He further added, “Hardik Pandya ke saath thoda news bikta hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Hasi ke saath nikal deta hoon (News sells with Hardik Pandya’s name. I am okay with it. I just laugh it off.)"

Pandya first led Gujarat to the top of the points table by the end of the league stage. And on Tuesday, he played a key role in guiding his side to the IPL final. The franchise, which is making its maiden appearance in the tournament, defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, and 3 balls to spare.

The Gujarat skipper scored an unbeaten 40 off 27 balls and stitched an unbroken strand of 106 runs with David Miller (68* off 38), in the successful chase of 189 against Rajasthan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Titans were in a problematic spot at 85/3 when Miller joined his skipper out in the middle. The duo took complete control during their partnership and thrashed the Rajasthan bowlers. Following a 7-wicket win, Gujarat have booked their place in the IPL 2022 final.

Keywords: Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final

first published: May 25, 2022, 12:03 IST