IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya – On A Path to Self-Rediscovery

Raw emotion. Think Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022, and these two words come to mind.

As Rahul Tewatia hit those two sixes off consecutive balls against Punjab Kings, Pandya sat stunned in the dugout, much like the rest of the world. Only difference – he wasn’t absolutely flabbergasted, like those watching, but had a serene smile on his face. It was one that knew what Tewatia was capable of, just that he wasn’t sure if it could be pulled off.

Then, there was that celebration when Sanju Samson was run-out. “I got you, I got you" said Pandya’s face, pointing and celebrating, almost moon-walking, ebullient at that direct hit. Has anyone danced a jig like Michael Jackson on the cricket field?

Of course, there is the odd burst too. Like the one against David Miller, having run himself out, for no fault of his partner. Or the odd histrionic when a fielder doesn’t pay attention to his instructions and move speedily in the field. So much so, at times, he comes across a combined version of MS Dhoni’s ice and Virat Kohli’s fire. Across this spectrum of a full range of emotions, however, Pandya is busy enjoying a captain’s life in the Indian Premier League.

That bit is vital, and it only comes with success. Take, for example, Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians have lost five on the bounce. Despite as many trophies in their cabinet, surely Rohit isn’t smiling too much, or anybody else in their camp for that matter.

Or, take Ravindra Jadeja. He is as mercurial as it gets where cricketers are concerned – jovial, with a devil may care attitude, and all of it, stemming around his individual gameplay. The added responsibility of captaincy, even at a franchise like Chennai Super Kings, has dumbed down Jadeja to an extent. Four losses in a row, and only one win – those two points would have induced a smile at least.

Ten teams, ten captains in the IPL, and each of them is walking on a different path. It is one where individual gameplay amalgamates into the larger picture. Wherein, self-interest has to give away but only marginally, for your own performance sometimes holds a candle for others. Just ask KL Rahul, and the pressure he endured at Punjab Kings to score runs as the leading batsman as well as succeed as a team at the same time.

Ask Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson this very question, and you might get a couple of shrugs. They have been in the jobs only a couple seasons now, and it already seems a lifetime. Mayank Agarwal is new to the club, as is Shreyas Iyer. Then there are Faf du Plessis and Kane Williamson, getting accustomed to different requirements at two franchises vastly disproportionate in terms of fans’ expectations. How many of these names are really smiling?

Pandya is, looking down from atop the points’ table (at the time of writing), as Gujarat Titans sit comfortably alone at eight points from five games. Back in October 2021, when CVC Capital won the Ahmedabad franchise, the phone rang loudly in Pandya’s household and Hardik was informed of their plans. Five months later, he is a leading a table-topping team. Did he ever imagine such a start for the new IPL franchise? Perhaps not!

Turn back your memory clock, and ask, where was Hardik Pandya at that time? IPL 2021 had just finished, and it was an indifferent season for him. Just 127 runs from 12 games, and more importantly, not a single ball bowled in anger. He was part of the ensuing T20 World Cup, but more as a batter than the all-rounder. There isn’t much to write about that particular tournament, except, both team India, and Pandya there in, needed a T20 reset.

And this is what the current IPL season is all about. Captaincy might paint him in a different brush, but first of all, this is about self-rediscovery for Hardik. There has been much made about his all-round skills for time immemorial, and not without reason. It just seemed he was sinking beneath that mountain of expectation, stemming first and foremost from being a Mumbai Indians’ player.

Gujarat Titans have done him a favour in that sense, snatching Pandya away from the five-time champions. Mumbai is on a path to rebuilding, looking for its future superstars, while Hardik has to contend with the present. He needs to be the best version of the cricketer he is, now, and for the World Cup coming in six months’ time. And this brings us to what captain Hardik Pandya has done for himself, apart from leading his side to the top of the table after five games.

Batting at number four is the best move, in that light. For one, it creates a double-pivot for the Titans’ batting line-up, with Shubman Gill at the top. 228 runs in five games, average 76 and two half-centuries, among top-five in the batting charts, this move is paying off.

For too long, Pandya has been suppressed as just a finisher. Like Dhoni has always stated, even a finisher needs time to get going. While Pandya hasn’t struggled with timing the ball, his hitting prowess gets more devastating with more time spent at the crease. His last innings against Rajasthan Royals is a case in point.

Pandya had reached 50 off 33 balls. Even by IPL standards, it was a healthy strike-rate of 151. Thereafter, he accelerated further, scoring another 37 runs off only 19 balls. Pandya smashed another three sixes (and two fours) as his strike-rate zoomed to 195 for the latter part of his innings. It showcased how Pandya can be dually effective at number four – anchoring the innings whilst yielding devastating power in the death overs.

Arguably though, the best part of his resurgence at Gujarat has come with the ball in hand. 18.3 overs in five games, nearly his full quota, four wickets at 35 apiece and economy 7.56 whilst opening the bowling on most occasions, clocking 140-plus consistently – Pandya has reinvigorated the all-rounder in him.

And, that can only be good news for Indian cricket.

