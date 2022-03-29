IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Reacts To Krunal Pandya's Muted Celebration | WATCH

As Hardik Pandya turned up against Krunal Pandya, a number of fans were already excited. Moreover, the presence of Irfan Pathan is the commentary box also pumped them up as he kept telling how there was a civil war in his house for taking Yusuf Pathan’s catch in IPL. Fans could relate and imagine what would be if Krunal gets Hardik or the vice versa. Although, Hardik couldn’t get his elder brother, but Krunal managed to remove the Gujarat Titans skipper and had a muted celebration which is breaking the internet.

Bowling on tight lines around length and full, Krunal dished out another fuller delivery, but placed it a tad wide of the off stump and gave it a little more flight as Hardik took the bait and aimed to launch it high for a six. He cleared the front leg, went for the big one but was found by Manish Pandey at long off. Hardik was dismissed for 33 as Krunal won the battle of the brothers, but the latter did not celebrate. He put his arms across his mouth and did a ‘muted’ celebration.

Meanwhile Hardik did react on the celebrations when he was asked about it by Harsha Bhogle in the post-match presentation. “Getting out to Krunal would have pinched me more had we lost, but now the family is neutral and happy. He got me out and we won the match," he said.

Rahul Tewatia blasted an impactful 40 off 24 balls after Mohammad Shami’s sensational new ball spell to set up a five-wicket win for Gujarat Titans against Lucknow Super Giants in the battle of IPL debutants here on Monday. Deepak Hooda (55 off 41 balls) and Ayush Badoni (54 off 41 balls) smashed quick-fire half centuries to help Super Giants recover to a respectable 158/6 after Shami (3/25) blew away their top-order. Needing 68 off the last 30 balls, Titans were up against it but Tewatia (40 not out), David Miller (30 off 21) and IPL debutant Abhinav Manohar (15 not out off 7) pulled off a memorable win for their team with two balls to spare. In pursuit of 159, Gujarat were down and out at 78/4 before Miller and Tewatia forged a match-winning 60 run-stand off just 34 balls.

