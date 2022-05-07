IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Rues Two Run-outs After Gujarat Titans' Second Consecutive Defeat

Gujarat Titans were in cruise control in their chase of 178 against Mumbai Indians after their openers had set the base with a century stand. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the Hardik Pandya-led outfit which has developed a reputation of stealing contests in last overs, suffered a series of unfortunate dismissals to succumb to a five-run defeat - their second consecutive and third overall of IPL 2022.

The chase was proceeding nicely till Sai Sudharsan, who looked in ominous touch, was out hit wicket while trying to pull a short delivery from Kieron Pollard in the 16th over. GT were still in comfortable position, needing 40 runs to win from four overs with seven wickets intact and the likes of captain Pandya, David Miller Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan still in the bank.

However, Pandya was run out in the 18th over and then Rahul Tewatia also was dismissed in a similar fashion when GT needed 9 runs from the final six deliveries. Eventually, they finished with 172/5.

“We’ll take 9 runs in the last over on any given day, but the two run-outs didn’t help us," Pandya pointed out what exactly when wrong with their chase during a post-match interaction with the broadcasters.

He then added losing quick wickets pushed them on the back foot. “In T20 cricket you can’t keep losing back-to-back wickets, it pushes you back. It’s one of the games where we ended on the losing side," he said.

However, Pandya said there’s no need to worry as Titans still played well and it was just a matter of two deliveries that ended up deciding the contest with his team playing good cricket otherwise.

“We kind of played 19.4 overs of good cricket, but losing wickets didn’t help us like I said before. At one point I thought they (MI) would post more than 200, but our bowlers did well to restrict them," he said.

GT though continue to be at the top of the standings.

