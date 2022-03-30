IPL 2022: Harshal Patel Impresses RCB Fans With Back-to-Back Maiden Overs And Crucial Wickets Against KKR

Purple Cap winner of last season Harshal Patel bounced back to his best form in the second match of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Patel had an underwhelming start to this season as he was a bit expensive against Punjab Kings where he leaked 36 runs in four overs for just one wicket.

The 31-year-old didn’t take much time to return to his best with back to back maiden overs against KKR as he also claimed two crucial wickets of Sam Billings and Andre Russell in those overs. RCB captain Faf du Plessis didn’t use Patel in the first 10 overs where Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Wanindu Hasaranga ran riot and dismantle the KKR batting unit.

Patel was introduced in the 12th over of the match to stop KKR from scoring big runs as their two power-hitters Billings and Russell were in the middle. He didn’t even put a brake on the scoring rate but also got the better of both of the KKR hitters. He also became the second bowler after his teammate Mohammed Siraj to bowl consecutive maiden overs in IPL history.

The fans on Twitter were very impressed with Harshal Patel’s impressive outing with the ball.

Patel ended his bowling figures with 2/11 in his quota of four overs.

Earlier, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders. After losing the first match of their season to Punjab Kings, RCB are in search of a win to put the campaign on a positive track.

RCB decided to play with the same XI from the last match as they continue to back their bowling despite failing to defend the 206-run target in their previous game.

“We are gonna bowl. The pitch looks similar but it feels a little bit tacky. A lot of positives, the first 3-4 overs were challenging, the way we batted through. From bowling perspective, you are expected not to get everything perfect. Same XI. Nice to start the tournament like that (on his own batting form), hopefully I can do that again," Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

RCB bowlers didn’t disappoint their captain and restrict the KKR batters to just 128 all-out in 18.5 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul.

