IPL 2022: 'Have Won a Lot of Tosses But it Would've Been Good if I Lost Those' - KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that Lucknow Super Giants outplayed his team in all all-three departments on Saturday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Lucknow produced a clinical performance as they registered a massive 75 runs victory. It was another disappointing night for KKR with the bat as they were bundled out for just 101 in reply to Lucknow’s 176/7.

The KKR skipper talked about where his team lost the grip on the game as he highlighted the death over bowling and batting powerplay where Lucknow completed dominated them.

“They outplayed us in both the departments - batting and bowling. We got off to a bad start in the powerplay and also we leaked a lot of runs in the death overs," Shreyas said after his team’s defeat.

Shreyas admitted that KKR failed to read the pitch correctly which was the reason why he decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

“We couldn’t read how it (the pitch) was going to play, and based on that we elected bowling. I thought we could have restricted them to 155-160. They got to a really nice total in the end," the KKR skipper added.

The 27-year-old further recalled his discussion with coach Brendon McCullum about the toss and how to approach the chasing but now he thinks the things would’ve been better if lost the tosses.

“They got to a really nice total in the end. We (Myself and McCullum) discuss about chasing, we have this conversation every now and then. I have won a lot of tosses, but it would have been good if I lost those tosses," he said.

Iyer said that the team needs to assess things and have to bounce back in the upcoming matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We are not able to capitalize on the small things. In the middle overs we have been bowling amazing, just that we need to do well in the powerplay and in the death overs. We need to assess that and bounce back. In the next three games we need to do that," he added.

