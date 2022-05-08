IPL 2022: Sanjay Bangar Consoles Dejected Virat Kohli After 3rd Golden Duck in IPL 2022 - WATCH

Virat Kohli’s horrific run continued in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he bagged the third golden duck on Sunday. Batting against the Sunrises Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was undone spinner Jagadeesha Suchith on the first delivery of the match.

Kohli aimed to flick the delivery over the short midwicket region but it turned out to be a soft dismissal as he found the safe hands of SRH captain Kane Williamson. Once again, a wry smile was seen on his face as the star batter was left in disbelief. He put his hand on his head in disappointment while heading back to the dressing room. (IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH, Live Score)

Check out the video of Kohli’s dismissal:

Keeping his head down he entered the dressing room and had a brief chat with head coach Sanjay Bangar. Following the conversation, the latter went closer to Kohli and consoled him by patting his back.

It was the sixth golden duck for Kohli in the IPL history. He bagged the first three in 2008 (vs MI), 2014 (vs PBKS) and 2017 (vs KKR), respectively, while the next three came in this season.

Earlier, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. He confirmed that his playing eleven is unchanged from their 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

“We will look to put up a good score on the board. We needed the win (against Chennai) after sliding down, it boosted the confidence in the batting. The good thing with our bowling is we have had options, Siraj, who’s not had the best of games consistently but he is practicing and doing well in the nets and should come good. The green initiative (for which Bangalore are wearing green jerseys) is a nice one," Du Plessis said after winning the toss.

Williamson said Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqui and left-arm spin all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith come into the playing eleven in place of pace all-rounder Sean Abbott and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.

“I was due to lose to a toss. I was undecided but we have chased well before. We need to do well with the ball up front," Williamson said.

(With Agency Inputs)

