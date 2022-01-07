IPL 2022: How Much Money Each Franchise Can Spend at The Mega Auction?

It seems unfair for a team that has invested heavily in building a squad season after season to be asked to dismantle and rebuild after a certain period of time. But the eight teams of the Indian Premier League will have do just that when they gather together again for a mega auction, likely to be held in February. The latest rounds of auction has been necessitated due to the introduction of two new teams who are also been given a fair chance to start building their own squads.
However, to give the original teams some respite, the IPL also allowed them to retain a maximum of four players but release the remaining. As it turned out barring four teams, not every team exercised the option with one retaining as low as just two players.
To retain the four players, the franchise would have to spend from their allocated purse of Rs 90 crore. Punjab Kings have been left with the highest purse of Rs 72 crore after retaining just two players while Delhi Capitals have the lowest purse of Rs 47.5 crore.
Here’s a brief look at how much each team is left with after announcing the players they retained.
>Mumbai Indians
|>Players
|>Role
|>Salary
|Rohit Sharma
|Batter
|Rs 16 crore
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Bowler
|Rs 12 crore
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batter
|Rs 8 crore
|Kieron Pollard
|Allrounder
|Rs 6 crore
MI spent: Rs 42 Crore
MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore
>Chennai Super Kings
|>Players
|>Role
|>Salary
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Allrounder
|Rs 16 crore
|MS Dhoni
|WK/Batter
|Rs 12 crore
|Moeen Ali
|Allrounder
|Rs 8 crore
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Batter
|Rs 6 crore
CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore
CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore
>Kolkata Knight Riders
|>Players
|>Role
|>Salary
|Andre Russell
|Allrounder
|Rs 12 crore
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Bowler
|Rs 8 crore
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Allrounder
|Rs 8 crore
|Sunil Narine
|Allrounder
|Rs 6 crore
KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore
KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore
>Delhi Capitals
|>Players
|>Role
|>Salary
|Rishabh Pant
|WK/Batter
|Rs 16 crore
|Axar Patel
|Allrounder
|Rs 9 crore
|Prithvi Shaw
|Batter
|Rs 7.5 crore
|Anrich Nortje
|Bowler
|Rs 6.5 crore
DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore
DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore
>Rajasthan Royals
|>Players
|>Role
|>Salary
|Sanju Samson
|WK/Batter
|Rs 14 crore
|Jos Buttler
|WK/Batter
|Rs 10 crore
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Batter
|Rs 4 crore
RR spent: Rs 28 Crore
RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore
>Royal Challengers Bangalore
|>Players
|>Role
|>Salary
|Virat Kohli
|Batter
|Rs 15 crore
|Glenn Maxwell
|Allrounder
|Rs 11 crore
|Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|Rs 7 crore
RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore
RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore
>Sunrisers Hyderabad
|>Players
|>Role
|>Salary
|Kane Williamson
|Batter
|Rs 14 crore
|Abdul Samad
|Batter
|Rs 4 crore
|Umran Malik
|Bowler
|Rs 4 crore
SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore
SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore
>Punjab Kings
|>Players
|>Role
|>Salary
|Mayank Agarwal
|Batter
|Rs 12 crore
|Arshdeep Singh
|Bowler
|Rs 4 crore
PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore
PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore
