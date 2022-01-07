Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022: How Much Money Each Franchise Can Spend at The Mega Auction?

IPL 2022: How Much Money Each Franchise Can Spend at The Mega Auction?

All eight teams will be rebuilding their respective squad. (BCCI Photo)
Out of 32 possible, a combined 27 players were retained by the eight IPL teams before the mega auction and here's a look at how much they can spend to rebuild their squad.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: January 07, 2022, 16:23 IST

It seems unfair for a team that has invested heavily in building a squad season after season to be asked to dismantle and rebuild after a certain period of time. But the eight teams of the Indian Premier League will have do just that when they gather together again for a mega auction, likely to be held in February. The latest rounds of auction has been necessitated due to the introduction of two new teams who are also been given a fair chance to start building their own squads.

However, to give the original teams some respite, the IPL also allowed them to retain a maximum of four players but release the remaining. As it turned out barring four teams, not every team exercised the option with one retaining as low as just two players.

>Also Read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction, What We Know So Far

To retain the four players, the franchise would have to spend from their allocated purse of Rs 90 crore. Punjab Kings have been left with the highest purse of Rs 72 crore after retaining just two players while Delhi Capitals have the lowest purse of Rs 47.5 crore.

Here’s a brief look at how much each team is left with after announcing the players they retained.

>Mumbai Indians

>Players>Role>Salary
Rohit SharmaBatterRs 16 crore
Jasprit BumrahBowlerRs 12 crore
Suryakumar YadavBatterRs 8 crore
Kieron PollardAllrounderRs 6 crore

MI spent: Rs 42 Crore

MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Chennai Super Kings

>Players>Role>Salary
Ravindra JadejaAllrounderRs 16 crore
MS DhoniWK/BatterRs 12 crore
Moeen AliAllrounderRs 8 crore
Ruturaj GaikwadBatterRs 6 crore

CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore

CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Kolkata Knight Riders

>Players>Role>Salary
Andre RussellAllrounderRs 12 crore
Varun ChakravarthyBowlerRs 8 crore
Venkatesh IyerAllrounderRs 8 crore
Sunil NarineAllrounderRs 6 crore

KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore

KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Delhi Capitals

>Players>Role>Salary
Rishabh PantWK/BatterRs 16 crore
Axar PatelAllrounderRs 9 crore
Prithvi ShawBatterRs 7.5 crore
Anrich NortjeBowlerRs 6.5 crore

DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore

DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore

>Rajasthan Royals

>Players>Role>Salary
Sanju SamsonWK/BatterRs 14 crore
Jos ButtlerWK/BatterRs 10 crore
Yashasvi JaiswalBatterRs 4 crore

RR spent: Rs 28 Crore

RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore

>Royal Challengers Bangalore

>Players>Role>Salary
Virat KohliBatterRs 15 crore
Glenn MaxwellAllrounderRs 11 crore
Mohammed SirajBowlerRs 7 crore

RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore

RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore

>Sunrisers Hyderabad

>Players>Role>Salary
Kane WilliamsonBatterRs 14 crore
Abdul SamadBatterRs 4 crore
Umran MalikBowlerRs 4 crore

SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore

SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore

>Punjab Kings

>Players>Role>Salary
Mayank AgarwalBatterRs 12 crore
Arshdeep SinghBowlerRs 4 crore

PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore

PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore

