IPL 2022: How The 10 Teams Stack Up Ahead of The Mega Auction

On Friday, the two new IPL franchises - Team Lucknow and Team Ahmedabad - announced the list of players they have signed before the mega auction next month. Hardik Pandya, who had a frutiful association with five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, has been named captain of the Ahmedabad-based franchise while KL Rahul, who captained Punjab Kings, will now lead the team from Lucknow.

The introduction of the two new teams means the original eight have been asked to release a majority of their players while retaining up to four from the squad they so judiciously built season-by-season. The makeup of the franchises is thus set for a major overhaul.

Here’s a look at the updated list of retained along with drafted players and how much the 10 teams can now spend at the mega auction:-

>Mumbai Indians

>Players >Role >Salary Rohit Sharma Batter Rs 16 crore Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Rs 12 crore Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rs 8 crore Kieron Pollard Allrounder Rs 6 crore

MI spent: Rs 42 Crore

MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Chennai Super Kings

>Players >Role >Salary Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder Rs 16 crore MS Dhoni WK/Batter Rs 12 crore Moeen Ali Allrounder Rs 8 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Rs 6 crore

CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore

CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Kolkata Knight Riders

>Players >Role >Salary Andre Russell Allrounder Rs 12 crore Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Rs 8 crore Venkatesh Iyer Allrounder Rs 8 crore Sunil Narine Allrounder Rs 6 crore

KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore

KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Delhi Capitals

>Players >Role >Salary Rishabh Pant WK/Batter Rs 16 crore Axar Patel Allrounder Rs 9 crore Prithvi Shaw Batter Rs 7.5 crore Anrich Nortje Bowler Rs 6.5 crore

DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore

DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore

>Rajasthan Royals

>Players >Role >Salary Sanju Samson WK/Batter Rs 14 crore Jos Buttler WK/Batter Rs 10 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Rs 4 crore

RR spent: Rs 28 Crore

RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore

>Royal Challengers Bangalore

>Players >Role >Salary Virat Kohli Batter Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Rs 11 crore Mohammed Siraj Bowler Rs 7 crore

RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore

RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore

>Sunrisers Hyderabad

>Players >Role >Salary Kane Williamson Batter Rs 14 crore Abdul Samad Batter Rs 4 crore Umran Malik Bowler Rs 4 crore

SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore

SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore

>Punjab Kings

>Players >Role >Salary Mayank Agarwal Batter Rs 12 crore Arshdeep Singh Bowler Rs 4 crore

PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore

PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore

>Team Ahmedabad

>Players >Role >Salary Hardik Pandya Allrounder Rs 15 crore Rashid Khan Bowler Rs 15 crore Shubman Gill Batter Rs 8 crore

Ahmedabad spent: Rs 38 Crore

Ahmedabad can spend: Rs 52 Crore

>Team Lucknow

>Players >Role >Salary KL Rahul Batter Rs 17 crore Marcus Stoinis Allrounder Rs 9.2 crore Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Rs 4 crore

Lucknow spent: Rs 30.2 Crore

Lucknow can spend: Rs 59.8 Crore

