Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022: How The 10 Teams Stack Up Ahead of The Mega Auction

IPL 2022: How The 10 Teams Stack Up Ahead of The Mega Auction

IPL auction will be held on February 12 and 13. (BCCI Photo)
IPL auction will be held on February 12 and 13. (BCCI Photo)

Now that the new IPL teams have announced their drafts picks, here's a look at the full list of retained players and purse remaining for each franchise ahead of the auction next month.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: January 22, 2022, 12:36 IST

On Friday, the two new IPL franchises - Team Lucknow and Team Ahmedabad - announced the list of players they have signed before the mega auction next month. Hardik Pandya, who had a frutiful association with five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, has been named captain of the Ahmedabad-based franchise while KL Rahul, who captained Punjab Kings, will now lead the team from Lucknow.

The introduction of the two new teams means the original eight have been asked to release a majority of their players while retaining up to four from the squad they so judiciously built season-by-season. The makeup of the franchises is thus set for a major overhaul.

>Also Read: Ashwin, Thakur, Warner, Marsh Among Others in Maximum Base Price Bracket

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the updated list of retained along with drafted players and how much the 10 teams can now spend at the mega auction:-

RELATED NEWS

>Mumbai Indians

>Players>Role>Salary
Rohit SharmaBatterRs 16 crore
Jasprit BumrahBowlerRs 12 crore
Suryakumar YadavBatterRs 8 crore
Kieron PollardAllrounderRs 6 crore

MI spent: Rs 42 Crore

MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Chennai Super Kings

>Players>Role>Salary
Ravindra JadejaAllrounderRs 16 crore
MS DhoniWK/BatterRs 12 crore
Moeen AliAllrounderRs 8 crore
Ruturaj GaikwadBatterRs 6 crore

CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore

CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Kolkata Knight Riders

>Players>Role>Salary
Andre RussellAllrounderRs 12 crore
Varun ChakravarthyBowlerRs 8 crore
Venkatesh IyerAllrounderRs 8 crore
Sunil NarineAllrounderRs 6 crore

KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore

KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore

>Delhi Capitals

>Players>Role>Salary
Rishabh PantWK/BatterRs 16 crore
Axar PatelAllrounderRs 9 crore
Prithvi ShawBatterRs 7.5 crore
Anrich NortjeBowlerRs 6.5 crore

DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore

DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore

>Rajasthan Royals

>Players>Role>Salary
Sanju SamsonWK/BatterRs 14 crore
Jos ButtlerWK/BatterRs 10 crore
Yashasvi JaiswalBatterRs 4 crore

RR spent: Rs 28 Crore

RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore

>Royal Challengers Bangalore

>Players>Role>Salary
Virat KohliBatterRs 15 crore
Glenn MaxwellAllrounderRs 11 crore
Mohammed SirajBowlerRs 7 crore

RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore

RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore

>Sunrisers Hyderabad

>Players>Role>Salary
Kane WilliamsonBatterRs 14 crore
Abdul SamadBatterRs 4 crore
Umran MalikBowlerRs 4 crore

Advertisement

SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore

SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore

>Punjab Kings

>Players>Role>Salary
Mayank AgarwalBatterRs 12 crore
Arshdeep SinghBowlerRs 4 crore

PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore

PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore

>Team Ahmedabad

>Players>Role>Salary
Hardik PandyaAllrounderRs 15 crore
Rashid KhanBowlerRs 15 crore
Shubman GillBatterRs 8 crore

Ahmedabad spent: Rs 38 Crore

Ahmedabad can spend: Rs 52 Crore

>Team Lucknow

>Players>Role>Salary
KL RahulBatterRs 17 crore
Marcus StoinisAllrounderRs 9.2 crore
Ravi BishnoiBowlerRs 4 crore

Lucknow spent: Rs 30.2 Crore

Lucknow can spend: Rs 59.8 Crore

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: January 22, 2022, 12:45 IST