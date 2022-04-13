IPL 2022: I am Still Learning as Captain, Ravindra Jadeja Says after First Win

Having notched up his first win as captain of Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday said he is still learning in his role and it will take some time “to get things going".

After four successive losses, CSK finally opened their account on Tuesday with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“First of all, this is the first victory as a captain ever. I would like to dedicate to my wife because first victory is always special," Jadeja said in the post-match presentation after CSK restricted RCB to 193 for 9 while chasing an imposing 217 to win.

“Previous four games, we couldn’t cross the line. But as a team, we came good. As a captain, I am still picking brains of the senior players. Mahi bhai is there, I always go to him and discuss.

“Moulding into a new role, it’ll take time to get things going. I am still learning and trying to get better with each game."

Jadeja said the team didn’t panic despite losing four successive matches.

“Our management don’t put pressure on me, they are relaxed, they always come to me and motivate. We have plenty of experience in our dressing room.

“Experience comes into play, we don’t panic early. We try to keep ourselves calm, we back ourselves and we look to play positive cricket. We’ll look to push hard, we’ve got the momentum, we’ll try and continue the momentum."

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted the team missed the services of seamer Harshal Patel, who is known for his variation and death bowling skills.

“You see the value he (Harshal) offers not just to this team but any team. He has got the ability to really stop the game. We missed that tonight. Even towards the end we lacked the variety," he said.

“Big miss for us, hopefully we will have him back soon again."

RCB badly missed the services of Harshal Patel, who had left the bio-bubble following the death of a family member on Saturday.

The RCB players wore black armbands in the match to show solidarity with Patel and his family.

Shivam Dube, adjudged Player of the Match, for his 96 not out, acknowledged the impact of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his game.

“I am really happy that I contributed for the team. It’s a honour for me. I am more focused this time and focusing on basics.

“I spoke to many seniors - Mahi bhai also helped me to improve the game. He said, ‘Just be focused, just be still, just let the skill work in the game.’

“I wanted to time the ball really well. I tried to maintain my balance…"

CSK will next take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

